Lisa Vanderpump keeps it real on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Emmy hopes: ‘We’ve never shied away from anything!’ [Exclusive red carpet interview]

On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, a revealing Q&A panel was held at the NBCU FYC House in Los Angeles for Bravo’s hit reality TV show “Vanderpump Rules.” Gold Derby associate editor Latasha Ford was on the red carpet to catch up with Lisa Vanderpump herself, along with executive producer Alex Baskin and CNN journalist and moderator SE Cupp. Watch the fun, enlightening chats above!

“Vanderpump Rules” chronicles the lives of restauranteur Lisa Vanderpump and her current and former staff at the West Hollywood mainstay SUR. Lisa balances her motherly instincts and shrewd business sense to keep control over this wild group as they pursue their dreams and each other. She admits to Ford an Emmy “means so much to me” and “we’ve never shied away from anything.”

The salacious Season 10 captured a nation and was trending like never before. Returning cast members included Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. Ally Lewber joined alongside SURver Charli Burnett and longtime friend Kristina Kelly, who steps back onto the scene. The Bravo series is available to stream on Peacock.

