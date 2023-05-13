Vin Diesel teases surprise ‘Fast & Furious’ movie, suggests ‘Fast X’ is three-part finale

During the finale of “Fast & Furious 6,” the franchise’s heroes rather famously raced down an airport runway that some estimated stretched for more than 28 miles. So it should come as little surprise that the “Fast” series farewell film has potentially been super-sized to accommodate multiple features.

Speaking on the red carpet at the “Fast X” premiere in Rome on Friday, star Vin Diesel said that while most people expected “Fast X” to kick off a two-part “Fast” finale that would culminate with the 11th film in the series, a 12th film might be coming soon.

“Going into making this movie, the studio asked if this could be a two-parter,” Diesel said to a Fandango reporter Naz Perez. “And after the studio saw this one, they said, ‘Could you make “Fast X” the finale, a trilogy?’”

Added original “Fast & Furious” co-star Michelle Rodriguez, “It’s three acts in any story.”

Pressed further for details, Diesel and Rodriguez shuffled off, leaving their tantalizing suggestion of more “Fast” movies floating in the air.

Here’s the video, via @Fandango, with a shout out to host Naz Perez, who is also wearing the most amazing outfit on the carpet #FastX pic.twitter.com/UtbzT9T1Ur — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 12, 2023

“Fast 11,” of “Fast X Part 2,” is set to arrive in theaters in 2025, Diesel revealed during CinemaCon in Las Vegas last month. “This summer is only the beginning of ‘Fast X,’” Diesel said. “And with all of your effort and with all of your love and the fact that you are a part of our family, ‘Fast X’ will continue. And after this explosive summer, I will have the privilege of coming to you for Part 2 in 2025.”

With that timeline, any potential 12th “Fast” movie would likely not arrive in theaters until 2026 or 2027.

The series has shown no signs of slowing down (sorry) and continually adds new members to its all-star cast. Joining the fray for “Fast X” are Oscar winners Brie Larson and Rita Moreno. Also new in the film’s cast is Jason Momoa. Diesel, Rodriguez, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron, and Helen Mirren are also among the stars who return for the latest chapter.

“Fast X” is out on May 19 and it has been suggested it ends with a massive cliffhanger.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions