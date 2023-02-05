Viola Davis achieves EGOT by winning at the Grammys! She’s the 18th to win the grand slam of showbiz awards

Actress Viola Davis boldly goes where only 17 other people have gone before. At the Grammy Awards on February 5, 2023, she won Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for the audio version of her memoir “Finding Me.” That completes her grand slam of show business awards and makes her just the 18th individual to achieve EGOT status, having won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards. Check out the complete list of Grammy winners here, and discuss this and more with your fellow music fans here in our forums.

Davis was in a challenging Grammy category. In fact, she was the only rookie nominee up against four previous Grammy champs: Jamie Foxx (“Act Like You Got Some Sense”), Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World”), Questlove (“Music is History”) and fellow EGOT recipient Mel Brooks (“All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business”). Davis adds this title to her two Tony Awards (“King Hedley II,” “Fences”), her Oscar (the film adaptation of “Fences”), and her Emmy (“How to Get Away with Murder”). From her first award (Tony for “King Hedley” in 2001) to her last (Grammy for “Finding Me” in 2023), it took Davis almost 22 years to complete her EGOT.

She joins an elite list of artists who have also won all four. In addition to Brooks, the EGOT list includes composer Richard Rodgers, actress Helen Hayes, actress Rita Moreno, actor and director John Gielgud, actress Audrey Hepburn, composer Marvin Hamlisch, composer and orchestrator Jonathan Tunick, director Mike Nichols, actor and producer Whoopi Goldberg, producer Scott Rudin, songwriter Robert Lopez, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyricist Tim Rice, singer and producer John Legend, composer Alan Menken, and most recently singer and producer Jennifer Hudson.

