Viola Davis opens up about needing Grammy to complete EGOT: ‘I wanna win!’

“I’m a serious actor,” Viola Davis told host Jimmy Kimmel on the January 9 episode of his late night talk show. “I went to Juilliard. I feel it’s about the work. But it’s like my niece Annabella, who had a meltdown at Circus Circus when she was six years old. Snot-dripping, crying and all she was saying was, ‘I wanna win! I wanna win!’ In my brain with the Grammy, I’m like, ‘I wanna win! I wanna win!'” Watch the actress’ interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” below.

Davis is nominated for Best Audiobook, Narration, Storytelling at this year’s Grammys for her autobiography, “Finding Me.” She leads our current Gold Derby odds, and would become the 18th EGOT champion if she is victorious. Also vying for the award are previous Grammy winners Questlove (“Music is History”), Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World”), Mel Brooks (“All About Me! My Remarkable Life in Show Business”) and Jamie Foxx (“Act Like You Got Some Sense”).

“There’s something in me that says, ‘I deserve it!'” Davis exclaims. “All of them have already won it!” When Kimmel points out, “It’s not a cake walk category,” the Emmy-Oscar-Tony-winner acknowledges, “No, they’re all great,” before pleading, “They could throw me a bone!”

The previous champions of EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) are (in chronological order of achievement): composer Richard Rodgers, actress Helen Hayes, actress Rita Moreno, actor John Gielgud, actress Audrey Hepburn, composer Marvin Hamlisch, orchestrator Jonathan Tunick, writer/director/composer Mel Brooks, director Mike Nichols, actress Whoopi Goldberg, producer Scott Rudin, composer Robert Lopez, singer and actor John Legend, composer Tim Rice, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, composer Alan Menken and actress/singer Jennifer Hudson.

Davis won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for “Fences” in 2017, a Best Drama Actress Emmy for “How To Get Away With Murder” in 2015, a Best Featured Actress in a Play Tony for “King Hedley II” in 2001 and a Best Lead Actress in a Play Tony for “Fences” in 2010. She is currently nominated for Best Actress at the SAG Awards for her performance in “The Woman King” and is projected to earn her fourth Oscar bid for the role when nominations are revealed on January 24.

