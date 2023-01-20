Viola Davis (‘The Woman King’) extends record as most nominated Black actress at BAFTA Film Awards

Across the pond, as the BAFTA Film Award nominations were announced, Viola Davis received her fourth nomination — Best Actress for “The Woman King” — and she has once again extended her own record. Previously nominated for “The Help” (2011), “Fences” (2016) and “Widows” (2018), she is the most nominated Black actress in the history of these film kudos. She previously won for “Fences.”

Davis has been receiving award nominations across the board for her role as Naninsca, the leader of Agojie warriors in 19th century West Africa. In addition to BAFTA, she received bids from the Golden Globe Awards, Critics Choice Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards. It’s worth noting that she is one of only three actresses who has received nominations all four Best Actress nominations, along with Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and Cate Blanchett (“TAR”).

While Davis’s latest nomination has extended her record with the British academy, in the history of the BAFTAs no Black woman has ever won in the lead category. Davis has Blanchett and Yeoh to contend with this year — as well as “Till” star Danielle Deadwyler who could also become the first Black Best Actress winner — but can she make a case for the win? “The Woman King” received another very important nomination from British voters, Best Director for Gina Prince-Bythewood, another outstanding feat that indicates strong support for the film. One of the film’s co-stars, Sheila Atim, additionally received a Rising Star Award nom.

BAFTA will reveal their winners at their ceremony on February 19, 2023. Can Davis set another record there? The competition is quite stiff, but she should never be ruled out.

