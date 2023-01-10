Will Viola Davis (‘The Woman King’) maintain her perfect SAG Awards record?

At this point in the Screen Actors Guild Awards’ 28-year history, the only woman who has been nominated for Best Film Actress multiple times and never lost is Viola Davis. Having earned bookend trophies for “The Help” (2012) and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (2021), she is now in the hunt for a category record-breaking third win for “The Woman King.” Her competition is arguably stiffer than ever, but, based on the consistency of the support she has received from her guild peers, the prize is still well within her reach.

Davis stars in “The Woman King” as Nanisca, a 19th century West African general who partially represents the real-life warriors who fought to defend the Dahomey kingdom. A Best Film Actress victory would be her seventh across all SAG Award categories, and she could reasonably achieve her eighth as a member of the movie’s ensemble. What’s more, she even has an outside shot at receiving her first Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress nomination for her portrayal of Michelle Obama on “The First Lady,” which, along with said two film mentions, would bring her career bid total to 13.

Davis has triumphed on six of her 10 SAG Award nominations overall, with her other two film wins having been for Best Ensemble (“The Help”) and Best Supporting Actress (“Fences,” 2017). She originally picked up featured and cast bids for “Doubt” in 2009 and later competed as part of the “Fences” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” ensembles. On the TV side, she currently maintains a two-for-two record with 2015 and 2016 Best Drama Actress victories for “How to Get Away with Murder.”

Right now, Davis ranks behind only Julia Louis-Dreyfus (nine), Alec Baldwin (eight), Julianna Margulies (eight), and Allison Janney (seven) on the list of performers who have won the most Screen Actors Guild Awards. Tied with her for fifth place are Anthony Edwards and Tony Shalhoub, the latter of whom could move up this year if he achieves his third pair of Best TV Comedy Actor and Ensemble wins for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Aside from Janney, who shared in her cast win for “The Help,” Davis is the only member of this group who has been honored for both film and television work.

As it stands, Davis ranks fifth in Gold Derby’s Best Film Actress SAG Award predictions, and she and her castmates hold the same spot on our ensemble list. Michelle Yeoh is currently expected to win both awards for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” with Davis’s other most serious solo challengers being Cate Blanchett (“TAR”), Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”), and Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”). Though her odds do not guarantee a win, her stellar history with the acting guild serves as an indication that she has what it takes to overcome them.

Nominations for the 29th SAG Awards will be announced on Wednesday, January 11 with the ceremony following on Sunday, February 26.

