Top 20 Oscar snubs of actors and actresses: Viola Davis, Tom Cruise, Danielle Deadwyler …

The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning and included some shocking snubs in the acting races. Our overall odds at Gold Derby predicted 80% of the nominees for Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor. While we aced the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress categories, just three out of five of our predicted nominees in the other races are among those contending for the 95th Academy Awards.

Five SAG Awards nominated performers aren’t in contention at the Oscars: leads Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”), Viola Davis (“The Woman King”) and Adam Sandler (“Hustle”) as well as supporting players Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”) and Paul Dano (“The Fabelmans”).

Benefiting from those ruthless snubs were Andrea Riseborough, who redeemed herself after being ignored throughout most of the awards season for “To Leslie,” Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”), Judd Hirsch (“The Fablemans”) and Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway’).

Scroll down for our list of the top 20 biggest Oscar snubs, and check out the full list of the 95th annual Academy Awards nominees.

NOT NOMINATED: BEST ACTRESS

Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”)

Viola Davis (“The Woman King”)

Margot Robbie (“Babylon”)

Olivia Colman (“Empire of Light”)

Mia Goth (“Pearl”)

NOT NOMINATED: BEST ACTOR

Tom Cruise (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

Hugh Jackman (“The Son”)

Felix Kammerer (“All Quiet on the Western Front”)

Jeremy Pope (“The Inspection”)

Adam Sandler (“Hustle”)

NOT NOMINATED: BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Dolly De Leon (“Triangle of Sadness”)

Janelle Monae (“Glass Onion”)

Jessie Buckley (“Women Talking”)

Nina Hoss (“TAR”)

Claire Foy (“Women Talking”)

NOT NOMINATED: BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Paul Dano (“The Fabelmans”)

Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”)

Brad Pitt (“Babylon”)

Ben Whishaw (“Women Talking”)

Albrecht Schuch (“All Quiet on the Western Front”)

