Visual Effects Society 2023 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Green-eyed Hummingbird for a perfect score when predicting the 2023 Visual Effects Society awards winners on Wednesday night. Our top scorer is also tied with perfect scores for Clayton Davis, Jazz Tangcay and Couverture but has the best point score of 6,453 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Over 900 people worldwide predicted these VES champs with our top scorer getting 5 of 5 categories correct. Some of the film winners at the Los Angeles ceremony included “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” and “Thirteen Lives.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 10 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Charles Bright is in first place with 80%. Most Editors are tied at 60% each: Denton Davidson, Joyce Eng, Rob Licuria, Daniel Montgomery, Christopher Rosen, Paul Sheehan and myself. Marcus Dixon and Ray Richmond are tied with 40%. See Editors’ scores.

In addition to Davis, Tangcay, Eng and Rosen, five other Experts made predictions. Tim Gray (Variety), Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Susan King (Gold Derby), Matt Neglia (Next Best Picture) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby) each finished with 60% correct. See Experts’ scores.

