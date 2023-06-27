VMA preview: Who will rack up top nominations at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards?

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards nominations should be just around the corner, honoring the best visuals of the eligibility period. Videos from August 2022 to July 2023 are under consideration, and the race seems more wide-open than ever, especially with the lack of a clear frontrunner for Video of the Year. Still, this perhaps makes the race even more exciting this year.

Taylor Swift is arguably the biggest star of the year with her highly successful album “Midnights” and her current Eras Tour. Swift is also a three-time winner for Video of the Year; she’s the only person to have won that many. She’s got a couple of videos that could contend this year, but perhaps her best choice is her number-one hit “Anti Hero.” The video is directed by Swift alone, and a win would make it her second completely self-directed video to win, after last year’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version).” Swift would also become the first artist to win twice in a row, and it would extend her record as the most awarded person in the category.

However, Swift could face some strong competition from SZA, who is poised to be Swift’s big rival at most upcoming award shows. SZA’s had a banner year due to the success of her sophomore album, “SOS,” which launched four singles into the top-10 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Kill Bill” is the most successful song from the album, and boasts one of SZA’s best videos, which pays homage to Quentin Tarantino‘s “Kill Bill” movie and sees SZA on a quest for revenge. If SZA wins, she’ll be the first R&B female singer to prevail since Beyoncé for “Formation” in 2016. Swift’s competition this year also includes Miley Cyrus, who is experiencing a career peak with “Flowers.” The video could win Cyrus her second Video of the Year award, following her win in 2015 for “Wrecking Ball,” which used to be her biggest hit before “Flowers” eclipsed it.

A few artists are looking to score their first Video of the Year nomination. Ice Spice and PinkPantheress are both breakouts this year, in particular for their collaboration “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2.” The song became both artists’ first top-10 hit on the Hot 100, and the video is just as loved, bringing that Y2K realness that PinkPantheress is known for. Another artist who could debut at the VMAs is Raye, for her viral hit “Escapism” featuring 070 Shake. The video, just like the song, tells the story of a crazy night out and is just as thrilling and creepy as the vibes the song gives. Another first-timer in Video of the Year could be Bad Bunny. While the Puerto Rican singer has won VMAs before, he has yet to be nominated for Video of the Year. That could change with his new smash, “Where She Goes,” which has an eclectic and fast-paced music video for the Jersey club anthem. And speaking of Jersey club, also a contender is Lil Uzi Vert. His hit “Just Wanna Rock” features a very fun and heavily edited music video sure to grab voters.

Some other contenders are looking to return to the category after previous nominations. Harry Styles has had a great year, starting with big wins at the Grammys for his “Harry’s House” era. He was nominated last year at the VMAs, but has a couple more videos eligible from the album. Perhaps voters go for the most recent, “Satellite,” or opt to award Styles’s merman-inspired “Music for a Sushi Restaurant.” There’s also The Weeknd, who scored big this year with his collaboration “Creepin’” alongside Metro Boomin and Video of the Year nominee 21 Savage. The Weeknd is a previous winner, having taken home the big prize in 2020 for “Blinding Lights.” Finally, keep an eye out for two female rappers. First is Nicki Minaj, who could score another VOTY nom for her smash hit “Super Freaky Girl.” There’s also Doja Cat, whose “Attention” is a big contender due to its style and introspection.

PREDICTthe Grammy nominations now

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?