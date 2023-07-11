How to watch the Emmy nominations announcement live

The time has come for the 2023 Emmy Award nominations announcement.

On Wednesday, July 12, the television academy will reveal nominees for the 75th annual Emmy Awards, with shows like “Succession,” “The White Lotus,” “Ted Lasso,” “Abbott Elementary,” and “The Bear” expected to garner huge nominations totals.

The 2023 Emmy Award nominations will be announced on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. ET and 8:30 a.m. PT. Here’s how to watch the 2023 Emmy nominations online.

The 75th annual Emmy Awards nominations will be announced on Wednesday, July 12, beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET and 8:30 a.m. PT. This year, Emmy Award nominee Yvette Nicole Brown and academy president Frank Scherma are set to reveal the nominees. To watch the Emmy nominations this year, head to YouTube and watch the live stream of the nominations via the Television Academy page or hit play below.

In addition to YouTube, the Emmy Award nominations will stream online via the Emmys site at https://www.emmys.com/nominations.

When are the 2023 Emmys?

The 2023 Emmy Awards are set for Monday, September 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET and 5:00 p.m. PT. This year’s ceremony will air on Fox. No host has been chosen for this year’s Emmy Awards.

Who will get nominated for the 2023 Emmy Awards?

Favorites for nominations at this year’s Emmy Awards include “Ted Lasso” and “Abbott Elementary” in comedy series, “Succession” and “The White Lotus” in drama series, and “Beef” and “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” in limited series. There are more than 100 Emmy Awards categories. Head to the Gold Derby combined odds and predictions page to see expert and user picks in the top categories.

