How to watch the Oscars 2023 without a TV

Hollywood’s biggest night has arrived. The 2023 Oscars take place Sunday, March 12, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. As usual, the Oscars air on linear television via ABC and stream online via the ABC website, provided the viewer has login credentials from a cable television service. But for those who have cut the cord, there are other ways to watch the 2022 Oscars, including via Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV.

How to watch the Oscars on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu offers live television channels via its Hulu + Live TV subscription. For $69.99 per month, subscribers gain access to more than 85+ channels, including ABC.

How to watch the Oscars on YouTube TV

YouTube TV offers live television access for $64.99 per month – but at the moment, the platform has a deal for new subscribers where the first three months cost just $54.99 per month. The subscription provides more than 85+ channels of television, including ABC. There is also a free trial period for new subscribers — in this case, 14 days.

How to watch the Oscars on Fubo TV

As with Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV, Fubo TV offers live viewing options online. The platform claims to have more than 150 live television channels, including ABC. The cost of a subscription is $74.99 per month with a free seven-day trial period.

How to watch the Oscars on Roku

Perhaps the easiest way for millions of people to watch the Oscars will be via Roku devices. Those who use the streaming platform, which has more than 50 million active accounts, can watch the Oscars live via the ABC app provided they input provider credentials. The red carpet ceremony begins at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT before the 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT ceremony launch.

