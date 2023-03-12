How to watch the 2023 Oscars online

The 2023 Oscars have finally arrived. On Sunday, March 12, 2023, the 95th Oscars will crown 2022’s best film work with a lavish ceremony featuring returning host Jimmy Kimmel and some high-wattage musical performers like Rihanna.

This year, awards season has been dominated by one film, “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” The family drama has traversed the multiverse since its debut last March at the South By Southwest Film Festival and found itself as the heavy favorite to win multiple awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, and Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan. The film could also give Michelle Yeoh a historic victory in the Best Actress race, where she’s been locked in a battle with two-time winner Cate Blanchett, who stars in “TAR.” Other tight races include Best Actor, where Austin Butler for “Elvis” and Brendan Fraser for “The Whale” are duking it out, and Best Supporting Actress, which has three main contenders in Kerry Condon for “The Banshees of Inishirin,” Angela Bassett for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and Jamie Lee Curtis for “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

The 2023 Oscars air via linear television on ABC. Ahead here’s everything to know about how to watch the 2023 Oscar awards online and on TV.

How to watch the Oscars

The 2023 Oscars are available to watch across a number of platforms, including on ABC affiliates around the country. The 2023 Oscars live stream can also be found online at ABC.com and through the ABC app. Cable TV subscribers are able to watch via their set-top boxes; those who have cut the cord and don’t have a cable television subscription can watch through a number of providers, including Hulu + Live. Further information on how to watch the 2023 Oscars can be found on the Oscars website.

How to watch the Oscars without cable

There are a number of ways for people without cable to watch the Oscars, including through Roku devices. Roku owners can watch the 2022 Oscars by going to The Roku Channel and looking for the ABC Live channel. The Oscars are also available live via Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV.

How to watch the Oscars without TV

For those who don’t have a television and want to watch on their computer devices, the Oscars are available online at ABC.com (provided the viewer signs in with a cable TV provider account).

Are the Oscars on Netflix?

No, the Oscars are not streaming on Netflix. But Netflix does have a number of nominees available on its platform, including Best Picture contender “All Quiet on the Western Front” and Best Animated Feature front-runner “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.” Netflix is also now the streaming home of the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the service will host the 2024 SAG Awards ceremony next year.

What channel are the Oscars on?

The Oscars air on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Before the ceremony begins, ABC will also broadcast a pre-show.

Who is hosting the Oscars this year?

For the first time since the 2018 Oscars ceremony, Jimmy Kimmel will serve as emcee. “I didn’t necessarily think I’d ever do it again or be asked to do it again,” said in a recent interview about his return to the Oscars stage. “And it wasn’t one of those situations where they couldn’t get anybody and they asked me at the last minute — I definitely would have said no if that was the case. So, I don’t know, it kind of came out of the blue and they clearly got me at the right moment. I did wait a week to tell my wife. I thought she might react negatively, but she was very positive, so I said, ‘OK, yeah, I’ll do it.’”

Is Will Smith attending the Oscars this year?

Nope. Last year, Smith was banned from attending any academy event for the period of 10 years following his outburst at the 2022 Oscars ceremony when he slapped comedian Chris Rock on live television. The actor, who also won Best Actor at the 2022 ceremony, resigned from the academy in the aftermath of the altercation and apologized multiple times in the year since the incident. Rock, meanwhile, blasted Smith in his recent Netflix comedy special, the first time the comic had publicly spoken about the slap. For his part, Kimmel said he expected to reference the slap at the 2023 ceremony and joked that he would potentially retaliate against anyone who tried to hit him during the broadcast. “If somebody comes up on the stage and slaps me? Well, I size them up, and, if I’m bigger than they are, I beat the sh– out of them on television,” Kimmel joked. “And if it’s The Rock [Dwayne Johnson], I run.”

