Watch the shocking trailer for Amazon’s sci-fi thriller series ‘The Power’

Sometimes a whole TV show can be built from one simple question. For Amazon Prime Video’s “The Power,” the question is “How would the world be different if teenage girls could shoot electricity out of their hands?”

The grounded sci-fi thriller series comes to Prime Video on March 31, and got an electrifying new trailer on Thursday. Based on an acclaimed 2016 novel by Naomi Alderman, “The Power” is set in London, Seattle, Nigeria, and Eastern Europe and follows a few different girls as they come to terms with their sudden new ability, which is resetting the balance of power in every society. “Power Saves. Power Corrupts. Power Liberates” goes the show’s compelling tagline.

The cast is led by Toni Collette as Seattle mayor Margot Cleary-Lopez, alongside John Leguizamo as her husband, Rob Lopez, and Auli’i Cravalho as their zap-happy daughter Jos Cleary-Lopez. “Ted Lasso” star Toheeb Jimoh plays an aspiring Nigerian journalist named Tunde Ojo. Josh Charles plays Washington governor Daniel Dandon. Eddie Marsan is fearsome British crime boss Bernie Monke, and Ria Zmitrowicz is his even more fearsome daughter Roxy Monke. Zrinka Cvitešić plays Tatiana Moskalev, the wife of the president of Moldova. And newcomer Halle Bush is Allie Montgomery, a young woman who comes from nothing and learns to use her power to her advantage.

The series showrunner is “True Blood” and “Jessica Jones” writer Raelle Tucker. The first three episodes will be released Friday, March 31, with new episodes dropping each Friday until the season finale on May 12.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions