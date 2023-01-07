‘Wednesday’ finally renewed by Netflix for Season 2

One of the most popular shows in the history of Netflix will get a second season. On Friday, the streaming service renewed “Wednesday,” weeks after the Addams Family series captured the zeitgeist thanks to its premise and lead performance from Jenna Ortega.

Speaking to Netflix’s own internal media outlet, Tudum, creators, showrunners, and executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar said, “It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world. Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

“Wednesday” focuses on the Addams family’s deadpan daughter. Or more specifically, via Netflix: “The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

In addition to Ortega, a Golden Globe Award nominee in the TV Musical/Comedy Actress category, the show stars Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindholme, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Naomi J. Ogawa, and Moosa Mostafa. Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the popular ‘90s films focused on the Addams Family, stars as well as a new character. Luis Guzman and Catherine Zeta-Jones appear as, respectively, Gomez and Morticia.

Tim Burton is an executive producer on “Wednesday” and directed multiple episodes.

In addition to the Season 2 renewal, Netflix sent along a bevy of self-supplied data about the show’s success. Among the notable figures, “‘Wednesday’ is now one of the most successful series ever on Netflix. It ranks #2 on the Most Popular (English) TV list with 1.237 Billion hours viewed within its first 28 days.”

Also: “More than 182 Million households have seen the series since its debut. (1.237B hours divided by 6.8 hours).”

And: “‘Wednesday’ crossed the 1 billion hour view mark only three weeks after debut – joining ‘Stranger Things 4’ and ‘Squid Game’ as the third title to reach this milestone within its first 28 days.”

The streamer claims, “The series broke the record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on Netflix – not once, but twice – when it debuted in the #1 spot with a record-breaking 341.23M hours viewed, and again in its second week with a staggering 411.29M hours viewed.”

The first season of “Wednesday” is streaming now on Netflix.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions