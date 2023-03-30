‘Weird’ poised to dominate Emmys after recent success at guild awards

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” could end up being a strong contender at this year’s Emmy Awards. It may sound, dare we say, weird, but The Roku Channel’s satirical biopic has been a consistent presence at the recent guild awards we saw handed out in the lead-up to the Oscars. Most of those guild awards were also recognizing work on television alongside features, and “Weird” not only managed to get in those categories but it also won several.

Most notably, “Weird” was able to pull out a victory at the Producer’s Guild of America Award for Best Streamed or Televised Movie. Notably, several films that were nominated in this category over the past couple of years would later get into the Best TV Movie category at the Emmys, including “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia,” “Oslo,” “Bad Education” and “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square.” The latter two took home the top Emmy in 2020 and 2021, respectively. “Weird” also scored a win at the American Cinema Editors Eddie Awards for Best Edited Feature Film (Non-Theatrical) for Jamie Kennedy.

Additionally, the telefilm managed to get nominated at the Director’s Guild of America (for Eric Appel), Writer’s Guild of America (for Appel and “Weird” Al Yankovic), Motion Picture Sound Editors and the Society of Composers and Lyricists. “Weird” actually scored two bids at the Society of Composers and Lyricists for Best Original Score in an Independent Film (Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson) and Best Original Song (Comedy/Musical) for Yankovic’s “Now You Know,” which plays over the closing credits.

Despite getting recognized by all these guilds, there is a glaring omission here. None of the cast was recognized at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in the combined lead and supporting categories. This is especially head-scratching for Daniel Radcliffe, as he’s looking strong for an Emmy nomination in the Movie/Limited Actor race for playing the iconic entertainer himself, Al Yankovic. Supporting players Rainn Wilson (as Dr. Demento) and Evan Rachel Wood (as Madonna) could also hear their names called on Emmy nominations morning despite missing out at the SAG Awards.

But all hope is not lost for these acting contenders. Radcliffe being a known name, along with a victory at the Critics Choice Awards, still puts him in a good position to get in at the Emmys. Both Wilson and Wood also have their own advantages in having been previous nominees at the Emmys. Wilson was nominated for Comedy Supporting Actor three years in a row for “The Office” (2007-09) and Wood was nominated for Movie/Limited Supporting Actress for “Mildred Pierce” in 2011 and twice in Drama Actress for “Westworld” (2017-18).

