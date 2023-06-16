‘Welcome to Chippendales’ scene stealer Murray Bartlett poised to repeat in Emmy race

Murray Bartlett could be set for an emphatic return to the Emmys this year in the same category he won last year for “The White Lotus.” This time, he’ll be competing in Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor for his scene-stealing role in the Hulu limited series “Welcome to Chippendales.”

This true-life crime story follows Kumail Nanjiani as Steve Banerjee, the Indian immigrant who moved to Americana and opened Chippendales — the first-ever male strip club. Banerjee’s tale ended in disgrace and crime, however, as he burnt down his own club and later became an accessory to murder. Bartlett takes on the role of Nick De Noia, who was the choreographer who worked for the Chippendales dance troupe. Bartlett is again, as he was in “The White Lotus,” magnetic. You can’t take your eyes off of him here and he possesses the pizzaz and charm you’d expect of him in this role. Bartlett is in wicked form once again, as critics have noted.

Nick Clark (Evening Standard) explained: “Playing Banerjee’s foil Nick De Noia, the choreographer who brings the “production values” to the Chippendales is the ever-brilliant Murray Bartlett. With his curtains and Aviators, he’s unrecognisable from his recent show-stealing turn as hotel manager Armond in the first series of ‘The White Lotus,’ but remains as watchable.”

Steve Greene (Indie Wire) observed: “‘Welcome to Chippendales’ in its proactive phase… gives more space for Bartlett, who has another standout role here playing someone often trapped by their own perfectionism. There are few actors who can pull off scheming and sincerity without shifting a facial muscle.”

And Candice Frederick (Huffington Post) wrote: “Bartlett, most recently known for his Emmy-winning turn on ‘The White Lotus,’ gives him as much heart as he does cunning and drive. It is Bartlett’s portrayal of Nick as the ultimate showman that guides us through the club and its players.”

Those excellent reviews from both audiences and critics alike have landed Bartlett squarely in our line-up of predicted nominees for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor alongside Young Mazino (“Beef”), Ray Liotta (“Black Bird”), Domhnall Gleeson (“The Patient”), Richard Jenkins (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”), and Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”). Bartlett is just ahead of Jesse Plemons (“Love and Death”) and Liev Schrieber (“A Small Light”). But we think Bartlett will stay ahead of those guys and snag his second-ever Emmy nomination after he won this award last year for “The White Lotus.”

That means that Bartlett is still in that sweet spot of the Emmys post-win afterglow. There’s a track record here for winners — usually, they receive a follow-up bid (even for a different show) the year after taking home a gong. Previously, Sterling K. Brown won Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor for “American Crime Story” in 2016. Then, he was nominated (and won) for Best Drama Actor in 2017 for “This Is Us.” The following year, in 2018, he was nominated for Best Comedy Guest Actor for “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Similarly, Uzo Aduba won Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actress for “Mrs. America” in 2020 and followed this up with a 2021 Best Drama Actress nomination for “In Treatment.” And in 2017, Laura Dern won Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actress for “Big Little Lies.” The next year, she was nominated for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress for “The Tale.” These are just three examples of this trend, but it sure does happen a lot. Bartlett would be the most recent to follow that pattern.

What helps him out is the fact that he is also up for another show in a different category. Currently, we predict he’ll be nominated for Best Drama Guest Actor for “The Last of Us.” Having another performance in another category for another show always helps actors land at last one of the bids. Giancarlo Esposito reaped two bids in 2020 — one for Best Drama Guest Actor for “The Mandalorian” and the other for Best Drama Supporting Actor for “Better Call Saul.” And, in 2018, the aforementioned Brown was nominated for Best Comedy Guest Actor for “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and Best Drama Actor for “This Is Us.” Then, in 2020, he repeated the same bid for “This Is Us” and also picked up a Best Comedy Supporting Actor bid for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” And Bill Hader earned a Best Comedy Guest Actor bid for “Curb Your Enthusiasm” in 2022, the same year he was nominated for four awards for “Barry,” including Best Comedy Actor. We think Bartlett will indeed earn both nominations, so expect him to follow this trend, too.

But let’s talk about Bartlett’s performance in this show for a second. It’s a meaty role and it isn’t only critics who have enjoyed him here — awards bodies have, too. He was nominated earlier this year for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor at the Critics Choice Awards. This proves that this specific performance already has awards credentials and is able to generate passion and support from a major awards body. We think the Emmys will follow suit.

