Wes Anderson explains why Bill Murray was forced to drop out of ‘Asteroid City’ and stands by his longtime star

Wes Anderson said the real reason Bill Murray was forced to drop out of the filmmaker’s latest drama, “Asteroid City,” was due to Murray contracting COVID-19 and not because of on-set misconduct allegations against the actor that surfaced last year.

Asked by Indiewire about the allegations against Murray, Anderson said, “My experience with Bill is so extensive. Bill was such a great supporter of me from the very beginning. I don’t want to speak about somebody else’s experience, but he’s really part of my family. You know, he’s my daughter’s godfather. In fact, he actually baptized her. He’s the one who splashed the water.”

Prior to “Asteroid City,” Anderson worked with Murray on every film he’s directed since his debut feature, 1996’s “Bottle Rocket.” Murray was originally supposed to play a hotel manager in “Asteroid City,” a supporting player who mostly interacts with a group of parents including characters played by Hope Davis and Liev Schreiber. But according to Anderson, plans for the friends and collaborators to reunite for a 10th film were scuffled by Murray’s coronavirus diagnosis. Steve Carell stepped in to replace Murray in the film.

“Bill got COVID four days before he was supposed to start shooting. He was in Ireland and in the case of our movie, we had schedules of so many people that are all puzzled around. The people who Bill was supposed to play scenes with were going to be gone by the time he cleared the COVID protocols and stuff. And in fact, he was quite sick,” Anderson said. “So Bill missed his part and Steve Carell came in quite suddenly. He was great, I loved having him. I met him, he arrived, and we were immediately shooting.”

Anderson said Murray eventually did return to the set after he spent time on the mend. “Then when Bill got better, he came to Spain. At the end of the movie [where ‘Asteroid’ shot], we finished the movie, and Bill and I got in a car and drove to France. It was a great way to finish but it was the first time I hadn’t had him in a movie in a long time,” the director told Indiewire.

Murray’s departure from the project was revealed in July of last year and it was reported at the time that coronavirus was the cause. But speculation online suggested otherwise – including that Murray had been booted from the project because of his misconduct allegations. Back in April of last year, it was revealed that production on the Aziz Ansari film “Being Mortal” had been stopped due to an allegation of misconduct against Murray. Later that same month, Murray addressed the allegations in an interview with CNBC and called the incident a “difference of opinion” with a female crewmember.

“I did something I thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way,” Murray added. Later in the interview, Murray said, “As of now we are talking and we are trying to make peace with each other. We are both professionals, we like each others’ work, we like each other I think and if we can’t really get along and trust each other there’s no point in going further working together or making the movie as well. It’s been quite an education for me.”

“Being Mortal” never resumed production. In October of last year, Puck reported Murray had settled with the crewmember.

Murray most recently appeared in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” He’s also set to star in the “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” sequel scheduled for release later this year.

Anderson’s “Asteroid City” is out this week in limited release. The filmmaker has another project tentatively lined up for 2023: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,” a Netflix release based on the book by Roald Dahl. Murray is not listed among the film’s cast.

