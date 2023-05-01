Wes Anderson has NOT secretly made a ‘Star Wars’ film. But what would it look like if he did?

While not every film director has a distinct imprimatur, Wes Anderson’s whimsical diorama schtick has gotten more pronounced over time. “The Royal Tenenbaums,” which seemed so meticulously crafted back in 2001, practically looks like Frederick Wiseman-vérité compared to clips of the upcoming “Asteroid City.”

Anyhow, with such bold aesthetic choices will naturally come reprisals—like jokers on the internet aping your style with the use of A.I. to make it look like you’ve directed a “Star Wars” movie. That brings us to the collective known as Curious Refuge, and their fake trailer for Anderson’s “The Galactic Menagerie.”

Personally, I can’t decide which shot I like best, the three TIE fighters with pastel hues just kinda staring at the lens or “Owen Wilson” as Darth Vader.

Though only one-minute long, the video has made its mark online. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, some have commented that it actually would be great to see Anderson take a spin with a franchise property like “Star Wars” or “Harry Potter.” (Remember when Quentin Tarantino was going to write or at least have a “story by” credit on a “Star Trek” film? Am I the only one who was excited for that?) Others got very upset, suggesting that even harmless little jokes like this are leading to A.I.’s eventual takeover of art, society, and life itself.

While Anderson, naturally, hasn’t commented on the latest online meme about his work, at least one former co-star did stand up for the filmmaker. Jared Gilman, who played one of the two lead roles in Anderson’s whimsical coming-of-age camp comedy “Moonrise Kingdom,” wrote on Twitter, “all you fucking people liking that ai wes anderson shit better fucking go see asteroid city.”

this account name’s right, there should be a consequence for posting shit like this https://t.co/TBFabit9XT — Jared Gilman (@realJaredGilman) April 30, 2023

all you fucking people liking that ai wes anderson shit better fucking go see asteroid city — Jared Gilman (@realJaredGilman) April 30, 2023

“Asteroid City” will debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May before arriving in theaters in June.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions