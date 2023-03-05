WGA Awards 2023: Watch Gold Derby live streaming show reacting to winners in real-time

The 75th annual Writers Guild of America Awards will be presented on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. PT, during a non-televised ceremony held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and hosted by Emmy nominee Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”).

Watch Gold Derby senior editor and host Rob Licuria, senior editors Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen, and contributors David Buchanan and Sam Eckmann react LIVE to each winner announcement on the night. Then stick around as they discuss, debate and vent about the surprises and the snubs in a live post-announcement slugfest. Just click the video box above for the slugfest on Sunday evening.

SEE WGA Awards nominations: Who’s in, who’s out, who wasn’t eligible?

The 75th Writers Guild of America Awards are one of the last guild stops of Oscar season, potentially providing clarity on two of the closest Oscar contests, Best Original Screenplay and Best Adapted Screenplay. However, the WGA imposes rigid rules on eligibility, stipulating that only members can compete, rendering numerous Oscar contenders ineligible every year. This year those ruled ineligible include the original scripts for “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Triangle of Sadness” plus the adaptations of “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “Living.”

The Original Screenplay frontrunner “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is in contention for this guild award as are two of its Oscar rivals: “The Fabelmans” and “Tar.” The WGA race is rounded out by the scripts for “The Menu” and “Nope.” Likewise our predicted winner for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars (“Women Talking”) is vying for this award too. It faces off against a pair of Oscar nominees: “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” plus “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “She Said.”

Be sure to make your final WGA Awards predictions before 12:00 p.m. PT on Sunday. Just click the link below and join the thousands of industry insiders and savvy Gold Derby fans making and updating their final picks.

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar winners by March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions