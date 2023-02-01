RSVP for WGA nominees panel on February 8: ‘Bad Sisters,’ ‘Hacks,’ ‘Severance,’ ‘The Staircase,’ ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’

Five of the 2023 WGA Awards nominees will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Wednesday, February 8, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Daniel Montgomery and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

RSVP today to our entire ongoing contenders panel series by clicking here to book your free reservation. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following Writers Guild contenders:

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: Follows the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the death of their parents and a promise to always protect each other.

Bio: Sharon Horgan is a two-time WGA nominee for “Bad Sisters.” She was an Emmy nominee for “Catastrophe” and an International Emmy nominee for “Motherland.”

Hacks (HBO Max)

Synopsis: Explores a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old.

Bio: Jen Statsky is a two-time WGA nominee for “Hacks” this year. She won twice for the same show and was nominated for “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Broad City” and “The Good Place.” She is also an Emmy winner for “Hacks.”

Severance (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives.

Bio: Dan Erickson is a three-time WGA nominee for “Severance” and also received two bids from the Emmy Awards.

The Staircase (HBO Max)

Synopsis: Tells the story of Michael Peterson, a crime novelist accused of killing his wife Kathleen after she is found dead at the bottom of a staircase in their home, and the 16-year judicial battle that followed.

Bio: Antonio Campos is a WGA nominee for “The Staircase.” He received Independent Spirit Awards nominations for “Afterschool,” “Martha Marcy May Marlene” and “James White.”

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku)

Synopsis: Explores every facet of Al Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.

Bio: Al Yankovic is a WGA nominee for “Weird.” He is a five-time Grammy winner from his 16 career nominations.

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions