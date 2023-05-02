WGA strikes for the first time in streaming era

It’s down with the pens and up with the picket signs. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has gone on strike, for the first time in 15 years. In-person demands for a new contract from the rank and file will begin today at Amazon/Culver Studios, CBS Radford and CBS Television City, Disney’s Burbank headquarters, Netflix’s Hollywood headquarters, and the Fox, Sony, Paramount, Warner Bros and Universal studio lots in Los Angeles. In New York, picketing will occur at Peacock’s Newfront at Center415 and Netflix’s Manhattan offices.

The WGA’s primary concern is that studios and streamers will not provide work guarantees, creating, in essence, a “gig economy” for writers. Newer shows, as you might have noticed, are around 10 episodes per season, unlike the old days 20 or so. Despite this, there are soaring production expenses affecting other departments, while pay rates for writers have stagnated, and residuals have shrunk.

A more specific breakdown of demands was shared by “Adam Ruins Everything” host Adam Conover.

I'm incredibly proud of how transparent our union is. In the @WGAWest's strike announcement, we included a list of our proposals, and the AMPTP's responses. Read it for yourself: it explains in black and white we're forced to go on strike. pic.twitter.com/U2FLsv9Dob — Adam Conover (@adamconover) May 2, 2023

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers says that it tried to stave off a strike, offering “generous increases in compensation for writers.” Well, clearly it didn’t work, and the only thing WGA members will be scribbling today are pithy slogans of solidarity.

Many television shows and, potentially, some feature films, will find themselves in a pickle. On Twitter, some reflected on how Hollywood’s end product dealt with the last strike.

This is true. Here's Conan spinning his wedding ring during the 2007 writers' strike just to fill airtime. It was like this for months. NBC was lucky that Conan is the GOAT, but it's impossible to explain to Gen Z how bad the content will get if there's another one. https://t.co/tNkduyiNac pic.twitter.com/5Eo1WqQG0l — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) May 2, 2023

Quantum of Solace: another movie impacted by the last strike. Basically, you’re gonna see some tentpoles pushed through regardless of whether the script is good to go. https://t.co/ZUgFZLI4CN — Matt Goldberg Has a Substack (@MattGoldberg) May 2, 2023

The New York Times is predicting that late-night talk shows and “Saturday Night Live” will likely go dark during the duration of the strike, which means this weekend’s “SNL” with Pete Davidson returning as host will end up as a historical footnote. (In 2007, late-night shows stayed off the air for two months.) What few soap operas still broadcast will run out of pre-shot material in about a month. If things stretch out, we’ll see “a dip in new TV series” at the end of the year, and a rise in more reality television. Maybe game shows, too? Either way, expect a lot of ad-libbing – provided those improv all-stars are not members of the WGA.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions