What the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes mean for ‘Outlander’ going forward

So, it has been quite an unprecedented few months in the film and television industry. The Writers Guild of America entered negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers as their contract was set to expire in May. They didn’t reach a deal and the WGA went on strike as May dawned. And on July 14, the actors represented by SAG-AFTRA began their own strike. The last time the WGA struck was in 2007 and it lasted just over three months. The actor’s union has not gone out since 1980. The last time both unions walked out at the same time: 1960.

The issues at the core of the negotiations are complex, but they primarily include concerns over Artificial Intelligence (i.e. A.I.) being used in scripts and performance and taking jobs away from writers and actors; residual payments proving insufficient in the age of streaming; and the minimum payments failing to allow actors and writers keep their health insurance and afford to live in the cities where the majority of the work is (primarily New York City and Los Angeles).

Looking specifically here at how these strikes impact the series “Outlander,” consider that it’s a show filmed in Scotland with a largely UK-based cast and crew and is produced by an American company in Starz, owned by Lions Gate Entertainment. While it is a WGA production, it’s not covered under SAG-AFTRA. This is because it’s produced by the UK Actor’s Equity Union.

Allow me to try to clarify what this means.

First half of Season 7: We know that Season 7 has been filmed and the first half of it is already airing. So, that shouldn’t be impacted. In terms of promotion, the bulk of that was done prior to the season premiering on June 16, or last Sunday. What is a little less clear, however, is if those in the cast that are members of SAG-AFTRA are permitted to promote the show on social media. The mandate from SAG-AFTRA is that members cannot publicize any past or current work that was made under a SAG-AFTRA contract while the strike persists. This includes panels, interviews, red carpets, conventions, fan expos, awards shows, film festivals, tours, and also….social media posts.

UK Actor’s Equity released a statement on Twitter saying they fully supported the strike. However, ”Because of existing anti-trade union laws in the UK, SAG-AFTRA members currently working under an Equity UK collective bargaining agreement should continue to report for work.” They also fully support SAG-AFTRA’s decision to avoid issuing any new Global Rule One addenda that undermines the strike while it is ongoing. SAG-AFTRA’s Global Rule One basically says that any SAG-AFTRA member cannot work on a production that has not executed a basic minimum agreement with the union, a provision that applies worldwide.

So, the production behind “Outlander” will have made a basic minimum agreement with SAG-AFTRA in order for any SAG member to be on the show such as lead actress Caitríona Balfe, who has stated in interviews that she is a member. It’s highly probable that Sam Heughan is a member of SAG-AFTRA as well. Basically, Equity can’t tell SAG-AFTRA actors working on Equity contracts not to report to work due to laws in the UK. But don’t be surprised if you see actors on the show who are members of SAG-AFTRA choosing not to promote the rest of the season on social media, until the strike ends. A show of solidarity with their union certainly makes sense.

Second half of season 7: Executive Producer Maril Davis confirmed during promo that she has been in the bay with the editor to finish the episodes in the second half of Season 7. Showrunner Matt B. Roberts is unable to similarly assist because he is a member of the WGA, and editing can be considered a part of crafting the story and narrative of the show. Other than that, the rest of Season 7 shouldn’t be impacted.

Season 8: Now….this is the doozy. As I stated above, “Outlander” is not a SAG-AFTRA production (even if some of the actors may be members of the union themselves). However, it is a WGA production. This means that the writers have not been able to work on the scripts for the eighth and final season of the show since the WGA strike began at the beginning of May. Season 8 was scheduled to start filming in the fall. That is now going to have to be pushed back as the writers strike continues. So regardless of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Season 8 cannot begin until the WGA sends ends and the scripts can be finished.

The industry has radically changed in the 63 years since the last joint WGA-SAG walkout, particularly with the advent of streaming. Actors and writers are fighting for what they feel is a fair deal for all of their members, not merely the few who have reached celebrity status. No one knows how long these strikes will persist, but the impact on the industry will be huge and stands to impact literally hundreds of productions around the world, “Outlander” included. Those productions include high-profile shows like “House of the Dragon,” which is among a handful of high-profile studio shows that may continue filming overseas this summer due to UK union rules.

