What to watch August 11, 2023: Movie awards contenders

Right on time, this week brings a companion documentary to one of summer’s biggest movies, directed by an acclaimed filmmaker whose pedigree makes him an immediate Oscar candidate — especially in a year that isn’t overflowing with breakout docs.

The contender to watch this week: “A Compassionate Spy”

On the heels of “Oppenheimer” comes a documentary about Ted Hall, an American physicist who gave the Soviet Union classified intelligence about the construction of the atomic bomb. “A Compassionate Spy” has deep pedigree in two-time Oscar-nominated director Steve James, who made “Hoop Dreams,” “Life Itself,” and “City So Real.” If the campaign gods are smart, they’ll put James and Christopher Nolan in a room together at some point, even though Hall isn’t depicted in “Oppenheimer.” “Spy” is now in theaters and on VOD.

Other contenders:

“Black Ice”: Hockey is Canada’s most popular sport, which of course means it has a complicated history. Hubert Davis ‘ documentary explores the rampant racism that players of color have experienced and the fascinating legacy of the influential Colored Hockey League. Davis has an eye for sports history, having also made the basketball doc “Giants of Africa.” Pair “Black Ice” with “ The League ,” last month’s documentary about baseball’s National Negro League. Both movies are available on VOD.

“ The Super Mario Bros. Movie “: The year’s highest-grossing film to date, presumably a shoo-in for a Best Animated Feature nomination at the Oscars, is now streaming on Peacock.

Streaming dump: It’s the start of a new month, which means services’ libraries are flush with new titles. Prime Video has “Amadeus,” “Frost/Nixon,” “Monster’s Ball,” and “Traffic.” Netflix added “Lost in Translation.” Hulu acquired “Boogie Nights,” “Casino,” “Rosemary’s Baby,” “Thelma & Louise,” and “The Whale.” And Starz has “A Beautiful Mind,” “Babe,” “Brokeback Mountain,” and “Philadelphia.”

