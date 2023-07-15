What to watch July 14, 2023: Movie awards contenders

There’s a great new documentary available, and I don’t mean this clip of Tom Cruise saying, “I love my popcorn.” After you see Cruise’s unrelenting athleticism in “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One,” check out a deeply felt look at a slice of barrier-breaking sports history.

The contender to watch this week: “The League”

Sam Pollard, who has edited some of Spike Lee‘s movies and in 2020 directed the acclaimed “MLK/FBI,” has made a documentary about the National Negro League. What started as entrepreneurial counterprogramming to Major League Baseball revolutionized the sport and gave Black Americans a cultural hub in the early 20th century. “The League,” executive produced by rapper Tariq Trotter and recent Oscar winner Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, is now playing in Los Angeles and available on VOD.

Other contenders:

“Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game”: One of 2023’s biggest movie trends is dramatizations of products with fascinating corporate backstories, from “ Tetris ” and “ Air ” to “ BlackBerry ” and “ The Beanie Bubble .” Add “Pinball” to the list. “West Side Story” breakout Mike Faist plays Roger Sharpe , the Midwestern-born journalist who moved to New York City and became a pinball evangelist after learning the game was illegal there. Stream the zippy biopic on Hulu.

“L’immensita”: Penélope Cruz shines in this coming-of-age drama about a 12-year-old ( Luana Giuliani ) embracing her trans identity in 1970s Rome. Cruz plays the preteen’s mother, trapped in a loveless marriage to an unfaithful businessman ( Vincenzo Amato ), trying her hardest to nurture her three children, and smoking cigarettes like the glamorous bombshell she is. Rent “ L’immensita” on VOD.

“Chile ’76”: A title from last year’s Cannes lineup, this well-received film about a content housewife ( Aline Küppenheim from “A Fantastic Woman”) enlisted to aid the resistance to Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet goes from domestic drama to suspenseful knockout. It’s a strong contender for Chile’s Oscar submission, an increasingly robust territory thanks to filmmakers like Pablo Larraín, Sebastián Lelio , Maite Alberdi , and “Chile ’76” director Manuela Martelli .

“It Follows”: If you haven’t caught one of the 2010s’ best horror indies, now’s a good time. David Robert Mitchell ‘s film, which received three Independent Spirit Award nominations in 2016, is newly streaming on Paramount+ .

