What to watch July 7, 2023: Movie awards contenders

It’s a sleepy weekend for major new releases, the calm before next week’s “Mission: Impossible” storm. (Shout-out to “Joy Ride,” though.) Now would be a good time to catch up on “Asteroid City,” “Past Lives,” and other midyear Oscar contenders — or to rent one of these movies at home.

The contender to watch this week: “Biosphere”

Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass in a sci-fi buddy comedy about the last people on earth? Okay! Duplass co-wrote the “Biosphere” script with first-time director Mel Eslyn, who has produced several of his movies, including “Your Sister’s Sister” and “The One I Love.” Eslyn’s two-hander is a friendship movie with a crafty twist introduced around the midway point. It’s now in theaters and available on VOD. “Biosphere” would make a great double feature with 2020’s underrated “Save Yourselves!”

Other contenders:

“ Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 “: The third “Guardians” movie will make it to Disney+ later this summer, but you can also see it on VOD as of this weekend. Both previous installations in the interstellar Marvel series earned Oscar nominations for Best Visual Effects, signaling that this one could be another possible below-the-line contender.

“ The Blackening “: You’ll have to pay a premium rate for now, but “Barbershop” director Tim Story ‘s horror satire, which is still playing in theaters, has hit VOD. Jermaine Fowler , Grace Byers , and Melvin Gregg lead a cast playing Black friends stalked by a killer while renting a cabin in the woods during Juneteenth. It’s written by Tracy Oliver (“Girls Trip”) and Dewayne Perkins (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), so the jokes are strong with this one.

“ The Quiet Girl “: This lovely drama about a 9-year-old ( Catherine Clinch ) sent to live with her middle-aged cousin ( Carrie Crowley ) outstripped higher-profile movies like “Saint Omer” and Park Chan-wook ‘s “Decision to Leave” to become the first Irish movie ever nominated for Best International Feature at the Oscars. It’s newly streaming on Hulu.

July’s streaming dump: Looking for more options? Netflix now has “Bridesmaids,” “Pride & Prejudice,” and “Titanic.” Max has “20th Century Women,” “Dunkirk,” “Election,” “Klute,” and “Shakespeare in Love.” And on Peacock, you’ll find “American Gangster,” “BIlly Elliot,” “Do the Right Thing,” and “Jaws.”

