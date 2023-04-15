What to watch this weekend April 14, 2023: TV awards contenders

Another week, another strong Emmy contender making its debut just in time to make the late May eligibility cutoff. This week it’s “Barry,” the dark HBO comedy about a hitman-slash-actor co-created by and starring Emmy winner Bill Hader.

The fourth and final season of the three-time Best Comedy Series nominee premieres Sunday with two new episodes at 10/9c on HBO and HBO Max. The season opens with Barry (Hader) in prison after he was turned into the police by his former acting teacher and mentor Gene Cousineau (Best Comedy Supporting Actor Emmy winner Henry Winkler) in the Season 3 finale. Hader is again pulling quadruple duty as writer, director, producer and star, and as he steps behind the camera for all eight episodes, he delivers a swan song fans won’t forget any time soon. That is why “Barry” is the awards contender to watch this weekend.

SEE Experts slugfest: ‘Beef’ takes a bite out of the limited series Emmy races

But a trip to Dave & Buster’s with NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) isn’t the only appointment to keep this weekend. Other contenders to watch include:

Succession ”: Following the heartbreaking events of “Connor’s Wedding” last week, the frontrunner for Best Drama Series is looking to top itself yet again as the show picks up in the aftermath of Logan’s ( Brian Cox ) sudden death, with Kendall ( Jeremy Strong ), Roman ( Kieran Culkin ) and Shiv ( Sarah Snook ) attempting to grieve while also navigating the impending GoJo sale. The episode, titled “Honeymoon States,” drops Sunday at 9/8c on HBO and HBO Max.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ”: The Amazon Prime Video series starring Best Comedy Actress winner Rachel Brosnahan returned Friday for its fifth and final season with three episodes (new installments roll out weekly after that). While guest actor Emmy winner Luke Kirby has a smaller role this season, the 2018 Best Comedy Series champ adds “Veep” star Reid Scott to its roster of talent. And even though the comedy races are really heating up now, don’t be surprised if this Emmy favorite picks up several more nominations for its final curtain call.

The Last Thing He Told Me ”: The limited series races are fairly wide open this year, and this seven-episode Apple TV+ thriller starring four-time Emmy nominee Jennifer Garner could manage to snag a surprise nomination. The series, produced by Reese Witherspoon and adapted from the novel of the same name by Laura Dave , follows Garner’s Hannah as she teams up with her teenage stepdaughter (“Mare of Easttown’s” Angourie Rice) to find her missing husband (“Game of Thrones” star and two-time Emmy nominee Nikolaj Coster-Waldau ). The first two episodes are now streaming on Apple TV+ (subsequent episodes drop weekly).

