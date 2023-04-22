What to watch this weekend April 21, 2023: Movie awards contenders

This week’s streaming premieres bring two documentaries about cultural legends — one more complicated than the other — that bowed at Sundance and will now charm audiences at home. For something a bit more understated, there’s also a trance-inducing horror curio backed by one of the hottest indie distributors around.

The contender to watch this week: “Little Richard: I Am Everything”

Little Richard has long deserved a documentary that explores his hyper-stylized rock ‘n’ roll innovations, which inspired the likes of Elvis Presley, Mick Jagger, and David Bowie. Lisa Cortés (“All In: The Fight for Democracy‘) was up to the task, directing a spirited tour of the “Tutti Frutti” singer’s legacy. It’s not all glitter, though: Little Richard established popular music’s Black, queer roots, only to become a born-again Christian who denounced homosexuality. After opening this year’s Sundance Film Festival, “I Am Everything” is playing in select theaters and available to rent on VOD.

Other contenders:

Enys Men ”: Following its modest theatrical release in March, this hypnotic folk-horror oddity about a volunteer (Mary Woodvine) monitoring plant life on an uninhabited Celtic island is now on VOD. If that sounds like a dull premise, just wait until “Enys Men” morphs into a movie-length hallucination that muddles reality and fantasy. NEON, the distributor of “Parasite” and “Triangle of Sadness,” is behind this one.

Judy Blume Forever ”: Before Kelly Fremon Craig’s lovely adaptation of “ Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret ” opens in theaters next week, spend some time with the author of the seminal young-adult novel on which it’s based. For many, Judy Blume was more than a writer. She was a prolific pen pal, a taboo-defying mentor, and a fierce protester of literary censorship. This charming documentary, co-directed by “Very Semi-Serious” collaborators Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok, is available on Prime Video.

Ghosted ”: Is it an Oscar contender? No. Is it a serviceable action vehicle for Chris Evans and recent first-time nominee Ana de Armas? Sure. “Rocketman” director Dexter Fletcher shepherded the AppleTV+ exclusive about a second date that turns into an international spy mission.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions