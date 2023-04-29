What to watch this weekend April 28, 2023: TV awards contenders

If you missed Hulu’s dramatization of the infamous Candy Montgomery murder case last year, don’t fret. HBO Max is here with “Love & Death,” its version of the horrific but true story starring Elizabeth Olsen as Montgomery, the 1980s Texas housewife accused of murdering her best friend (portrayed by Lily Rabe) after having an affair with her husband (Jesse Plemons). The limited series, which debuted April 27 with three episodes, is a showcase for Olsen and a reminder to Emmy voters that maybe they should’ve awarded her powerful performance as a grieving Wanda Maximoff on Marvel’s Disney+ series “WandaVision.” She alone is the reason that “Love & Death” is the awards contender to watch this weekend.

However, if you’re looking for something a little lighter — or at least a little funnier — there is some of that too. Other awards contenders to watch include:

Barry ”: This week’s episode, which picks up in the aftermath of Barry’s ( Bill Hader ) escape from prison after the attack on his life went hilariously awry, marks the halfway point of the HBO comedy’s final season. With “it takes a psycho,” it’s clear that this is a series revving its engine as the final cliff approaches, a show that is preparing to jump not over a shark but headfirst into its endgame. Between Hader’s inspired direction, another surprising Oscar winner stopping by and memorable performances from its Emmy-nominated cast, “Barry” has never been better, or funnier. The episode drops Sunday at 10/9c on HBO and HBO Max

John Mulaney: Baby J ”: John Mulaney ’s specials have garnered the beloved comedian multiple award nominations over the years, even nabbing him the Emmy for Best Variety Special Writing for “John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City” in 2018. In “Baby J,” his new special for Netflix , he takes unrelenting aim at the complicated man he was in 2020, recounting his addiction, trip to rehab and self-destructive tendencies, as well as the gratitude he felt on the other side. At times uncomfortable and raw, it’s also heartfelt and hilarious too. Don’t be surprised if “Baby J” makes a splash in writing and/or Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) later this year.

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love ”: If you’re looking for something that is truly lighthearted, this sweet special celebrating the 90th birthday of legendary comedienne Carol Burnett is streaming on Peacock after previously airing on NBC on April 26 (Burnett’s birthday). Featuring musical performances, comedy bits, highlights from her iconic series and tributes from some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, it’s a special that could easily find its way onto Emmy ballots (it’s also a timely reminder that Burnett is eligible for Best Drama Supporting Actress for her turn on “Better Call Saul” last year).

