What to watch this weekend April 7, 2023: Movie awards contenders

The primary purpose of this roundup is to highlight films new to streaming platforms that could potentially contend for awards. But some weekends there are no new releases that could credibly be considered awards contenders. This is one of those weeks. But we don’t take the week off. Instead, we highlight the best of what’s new on streaming, whether it’s a contender or not. This week’s picks include a notable new release and three older Oscar contenders.

The contender to watch this week: “Fatal Attraction”

Before the Paramount+ adaptation starring Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson premieres at the end of April, revisit this classic for a dose of bunny-boiling electricity. “Fatal Attraction” was the third-highest-grossing release of 1987, eventually earning six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. People have been arguing about the movie’s messages ever since, but it’s hard to find performances as invigorating as the ones Glenn Close and Michael Douglas give in Adrian Lyne’s erotic psychodrama about a woman who simply will not be ignored.

Other contenders:

Holy Spider ”: This Danish thriller made last year’s shortlist for Best International Feature Film, and some pundits were surprised to see it left off the Oscars’ nomination roster. Based on a true story, “Holy Spider” follows an intrepid journalist ( Zar Amir Ebrahimi ) as she investigates an Iranian serial killer ( Mehdi Bajestani) who is murdering sex workers in Tehran. Catch it on Netflix, where it drops this weekend.

“Jesus Camp”: Not only was this documentary a box-office hit and an Oscar nominee. It also had real-world impact, resulting in the closure of the evangelical North Dakota summer camp that disturbed so many viewers. There, kids were recruited to join “an army of God” that trained them to fight against abortion, homosexuality, Islam, and “Harry Potter.” Co-directors Rachel Grady and Heidi Ewing ‘s even-handed film captures stunning vérité footage from inside the retreat. It’ll be added to Hulu on April 8.

“Chupa”: This Netflix exclusive won’t qualify for the Oscars, but it’s made by Alfonso Cuarón ‘s son, Jonás Cuarón , so it’s worth paying attention to. Featuring Demián Bichir , Christian Slater , and Evan Whitten from “Mr. Robot,” the Spielbergian adventure follows a teenager who discovered a mythical chupacabra while visiting his family in Mexico. “Chupa” hits Netflix on April 7.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions