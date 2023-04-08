What to watch this weekend April 7, 2023: TV awards contenders

Where’s the “Beef”? Try Netflix.

The darkly comedic show from Lee Sung Jin stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun as two strangers in Los Angeles who become engaged in an escalating feud fueled by revenge following a road rage incident that is the complete opposite of a meet-cute (meat-cute?). Critics have been raving about the new series, which hit the streaming service April 6 after premiering at South by Southwest, and while the comedy races are filling up fast in the wake of “Ted Lasso’s” return, both Wong and Yeun could snag Emmy nominations for their performances. This could be Netflix’s best series in years, and that’s why “Beef” is what’s for dinner is the awards contender to watch this weekend.

Of course, “Beef” isn’t the only item on the menu. Other contenders to chew on include:

Tiny Beautiful Things ”: This new limited series from Liz Tigelaar is not a spin-off of nor is it related to the following TV shows: “A Million Little Things,” “Big Little Lies,” “Little Fires Everywhere” or even “Tiny House Nation.” The eight-episode Hulu series, which is now streaming, is based on a best-selling collection of essays by Cheryl Strayed . It stars Kathryn Hahn as Clare, a successful advice columnist whose personal life is in shambles. But more importantly, it could pit Hahn against a former “WandaVision” co-star in the race for Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actress .

Succession ”: The fourth and final season of Jesse Armstrong ’s Emmy darling is chugging right along, and this weekend’s third episode has been hyped for what is reportedly a magical 30-minute scene shot in one take . The hour picks up in the aftermath of Logan’s ( Brian Cox ) karaoke confrontation, which rudely cheated us out of a Connor-ized ( Alan Ruck ) version of “Desperado.” The good news is, the drama that’s likely going to ensue as the wedding nears and the GoJo deal potentially falls apart will probably make up for it. The episode drops Sunday at 9/8c on HBO and HBO Max.

Schmigadoon! ”: Apple TV+’s musical-themed series returned for its second season on April 5. In it, Keegan-Michael Key ’s Josh and Cecily Strong ’s Melissa again travel to the mystical world where every day is a musical. But in Season 2, they find that it’s now “Schmicago,” and is taking its cues from darker musicals from the 1960s and ’70s like “Chicago” (hence the name) and “Sweeney Todd.” The first season was nominated for four Emmys, winning for Best Music and Lyrics, which could potentially speak (sing?) volumes for its chances this year. The first two episodes are now streaming.

