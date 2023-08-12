What to watch this weekend August 11, 2023: TV awards contenders

Who is mean enough to kill Hollywood Nice Guy Paul Rudd? That’s the question that drives the third season of “Only Murders in the Building,” Hulu’s critically acclaimed comedy starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as a trio of unlikely friends who live in the same New York City apartment building and come together to solve the surprisingly high number of murders that occur within it.

The show, created by Martin and John Hoffman, returned this week with two episodes, just in time for the start of Emmy voting (Season 2 was nominated for 11 Emmys, including Best Comedy Series, Best Comedy Actor for Short and Best Comedy Guest Actor for Nathan Lane). In addition to Rudd as Ben Glenroy, a Hollywood actor murdered on opening night of his Broadway debut, new additions to the already impressive cast include Meryl Streep, who portrays a struggling actress; Jesse Williams, a filmmaker who is making a documentary about Ben when he dies; and Ashley Park, a hopeful young actress and social media influencer. With their incredible performances and the show’s trademark humor firmly in place, “Only Murders in the Building” is the awards contender to watch this weekend.

If murder isn’t on the menu for you, however, other contenders include:

“Billions”: Showtime’s wildly popular drama set within the world of finance returns for its seventh and final season in style, welcoming back former hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod ( Damian Lewis , an Emmy winner for “Homeland” who departed the series after Season 5). His return coincides with his successor Michael Prince’s ( Corey Stoll ) run for president, which naturally causes issues for U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades (fellow Emmy winner Paul Giamatti ). The season premiere is now streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime and will air Sunday at 8/7c on Showtime.

Showtime’s wildly popular drama set within the world of finance returns for its seventh and final season in style, welcoming back former hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod ( , an Emmy winner for “Homeland” who departed the series after Season 5). His return coincides with his successor Michael Prince’s ( ) run for president, which naturally causes issues for U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades (fellow Emmy winner ). The season premiere is now streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime and will air Sunday at 8/7c on Showtime. “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”: Did I include this just to have fun with colons? Maybe! But the truth is, the Disney+ series, which returned for its fourth and final season this week, is a bright spot on the streamer’s original series lineup. Sure, it’s yet another piece of IP, but thanks to the talented team both in front of and behind the camera, it’s also better than Marvel’s “Secret Invasion.” The entire eight-episode season is now streaming.

Did I include this just to have fun with colons? Maybe! But the truth is, the Disney+ series, which returned for its fourth and final season this week, is a bright spot on the streamer’s original series lineup. Sure, it’s yet another piece of IP, but thanks to the talented team both in front of and behind the camera, it’s also better than Marvel’s “Secret Invasion.” The entire eight-episode season is now streaming. “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets”: While the Jets have often been a joke, this recommendation is not. With the addition of Aaron Rodgers, a Super Bowl champion with the Green Bay Packers, during the offseason, the Jets have found themselves in the spotlight. And the four-time NFL MVP and darkness retreat enthusiast has turned this long-running HBO docuseries into must-see TV. The first episode is now streaming on Max.

