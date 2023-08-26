What to watch this weekend August 25, 2023: TV awards contenders

Disney+’s live-action “Star Wars” shows have been hit or miss. For every exciting series like “The Mandalorian” and “Andor,” both of which have been nominated at the Emmys for Best Drama Series, there’s a disappointing entry like “The Book of Boba Fett,“ which are probably best forgotten. Luckily, the newest show in the ever-expanding franchise, the limited series “Ahsoka,” leans more toward the aforementioned series than the latter show.

The eight-episode series was created by Dave Filoni and stars Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, a fan-favorite character and ex-Jedi Knight who first appeared in the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars: Rebels” before making her live-action debut during the second season of “The Mandalorian.” The new series, the first two episodes of which are now streaming on Disney+, follows Ahsoka as she fights to protect the New Republic from an emerging threat. The story serves as a continuation of the events depicted in “Rebels,” with actors like Lars Mikkelsen appearing as the live-action version of the characters to which they previously lent their voice. And did we mention that Hayden Christensen also returns? All of this is why “Ahsoka” is the awards contender to watch this weekend.

However, if far-reaching space operas aren’t your style, other contenders include:

“Justified: City Primeval”: Get caught up on everything going down in Detroit before next week’s sure-to-be-exciting series finale. “The Smoking Gun” takes a trip down memory lane before dealing with the fallout of Clement ( Boyd Holbrook ) killing Sweety ( Vondie Curtis-Hall ) and burning down his bar. Meanwhile, Raylan ( Timothy Olyphant ) uncovers the truth about how deep the corruption goes at the Detroit PD. The episode is now streaming on Hulu.

“Explorer: Lost in the Arctic”: It’s been a hot summer, so cool off with this Nat Geo documentary about John Franklin ’s ill-fated 1845 expedition to navigate the Northwest Passage, which ended with everyone involved disappearing without a trace. In the doc, which is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+, a team of explorers attempts to solve the mystery of what happened and find Franklin’s long-lost tomb by retracing the route that was taken.

“Reservation Dogs”: Last but certainly not least, the third and final season of the excellent FX dramedy continues this week with a trip to the 1970s in “House Made of Bongs.” It’s an excellent slice-of-life episode that offers up the show’s version of a “Dazed and Confused” adventure as it depicts one day in the lives of the present-day community elders. The episode is now streaming on Hulu.

