What to watch this weekend August 4, 2023: TV awards contenders

Not everyone chooses what to watch based on their emotions, but Netflix’s “Heartstopper,” a rare, feel-good queer love story from creator and writer Alice Oseman, deserves plenty of attention.

The romantic coming-of-age series, which is based on Oseman’s webcomic-turned-graphic novel, stars Joe Locke as Charlie, a young gay teen who falls for Nick (Kit Connor), a popular, rugby-playing classmate. The first season, which debuted on the streaming service in spring 2022, followed the teens’ meet cute and burgeoning relationship as they grew closer and Nick slowly discovered his bisexuality. The highly anticipated 10-episode second season, which is now streaming, is an excellent follow-up that continues Nick’s personal journey of coming out, while also exploring the lives of the couple’s equally endearing friends. A well-crafted, heartfelt show that almost single-handedly does more for LGBTQ+ representation than 10 other shows combined, “Heartstopper” is the awards contender to watch this weekend.

Once you’ve binged the new season (of if you do not have a heart), other contenders include:

“Reservation Dogs”: FX ’s critically acclaimed coming-of-age series set in Indigenous Oklahoma is looking to score its first Emmy nomination for Best Comedy Series, and the show’s third and final season, which debuted this week, could finally punch its ticket. After venturing to California at the end of Season 2 and letting go of their grief, the Dogs are headed back home when the show returns, though the trip back isn’t easy for Bear ( D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai ), who gets separated from his friends. One of the few shows that puts Indigenous life front and center, and features a cast and creative group that is majority Native, “Reservation Dogs” is like nothing else on TV. The first two episodes of Season 3 are now streaming on Hulu.

“Justified: City Primeval”: Raylan Givens’ ( Timothy Olyphant ) extended trip to the Motor City continues this week in “Kokomo,” which introduces viewers to a dangerous crew of Albanian criminals operating out of a nursing home (classic), while Mansell ( Boyd Holbrook ) and Sweety ( Vondie Curtis-Hall ) embark on a new partnership. The episode is now streaming on Hulu.

“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”: HBO ’s basketball drama chronicling the Showtime era of the Los Angeles Lakers returns this weekend. While the first season introduced us to the star players and followed the team during the 1979-80 season, the sports drama’s sophomore outing compresses four years’ worth of basketball and life into just seven episodes, culminating with the 1984 playoffs. Talk about a tall order. The Season 2 premiere airs Sunday at 9/8c on HBO and Max.

