What to watch this weekend February 10, 2023: TV shows awards contenders

It’s Super Bowl weekend, so all other pop culture is taking a back seat to the big game. HBO is releasing “The Last of Us” Episode 5 two days early in order to avoid competing with it. With so little competition, the Super Bowl is our top pick for awards contenders to watch on TV this weekend. The halftime show is going to work, work, work, work, work, work.

The contender to watch this weekend: Super Bowl LVII

The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs go up against the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Fox. It’s a little bit harder to stream this year’s game than last year’s, which was on Peacock. If you want to watch it without cable (or an antenna, which still work!), you’ll have to sign up for a live TV streaming plan, like the ones offered by YouTube and Hulu. Super Bowl LVII will surely pick up some Emmy nominations this fall for its halftime show, which features the long-awaited return of Rihanna, who hasn’t toured or released new music since 2016, save for the single “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” That song is nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song, and she has so many other hits that she might not even have time to perform it.

Other contenders:

“South Park” : The Season 26 premiere of the perennial Outstanding Animated Program contender is available to stream for free at southpark.cc.com.

“The Last of Us”: HBO’s likely Outstanding Drama Series contender continues with Episode 5. Melanie Lynskey and Lamar Johnson guest star. It starts streaming on HBO Max on Friday night.

“The 1619 Project”: The docuseries based on Nikole Hannah-Jones ’ Pulitzer-winning journalism about the history and legacy of American slavery just released its final two episodes on Hulu: “Fear,” which is about policing, and “Justice,” which is about restitution. The show is an Emmy contender in documentary categories and could earn producer Oprah Winfrey her 20th competitive Emmy .

Shrinking ” : Episode 4 of Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso”-esque comedy features Harrison Ford singing Sugar Ray’s late ‘90s anthem “Every Morning,” an award-worthy moment if there ever was one.

