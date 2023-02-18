What to watch this weekend February 17, 2023: TV show awards contenders

This week, TV is still all about “The Last of Us.” There are other shows on the air, of course, but it feels like HBO’s post-apocalyptic survival thriller is the only one people are talking about. Its subject matter and massive popularity are reminiscent of “The Walking Dead” at its peak. Earlier this week, Gold Derby’s Daniel Montgomery compared and contrasted “The Last of Us” to “The Walking Dead” in terms of Emmy chances. Will “The Last of Us” succeed where the earlier zombie drama never did? He comes to an interesting conclusion. “The Last of Us” is once again on our list of potential awards contenders to stream this weekend, along with some other notable shows.

The contender to watch this weekend: “Star Trek: Picard”

“Star Trek: Picard” launched its third and final season on Paramount+ on Thursday. The “Star Trek: The Next Generation” continuation series follows the further adventures of Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), who’s joined this season by a number of familiar faces from “TNG,” including LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, and Brent Spiner. “ST:P” is a past winner and reliable contender for Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, and has earned nine total Emmy nominations so far in technical categories, including Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes in 2022.

Other contenders:

Carnival Row ” : This fantasy series had one of the longest COVID-delays of any show – Season 1 came out in August 2019 – but it’s finally(?) back for its second and final season on Amazon Prime Video. It was nominated for Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes in 2020, so it could compete with “Star Trek: Picard” for a nomination in that category this year.

“Hello Tomorrow!” : Apple TV+’s retrofuturist dramedy about salespeople trying to sell timeshares on the Moon stars Billy Crudup and Hank Azaria . It was probably pitched as “sci-fi ‘Glengarry Glen Ross.’” Reviews have been mixed, but it’s visually appealing and could contend in production design and costume categories.

“The Last of Us” : The hit drama continues its world-conquering run. In Episode 6, Joel ( Pedro Pascal ) and Ellie ( Bella Ramsey ) finally catch up with Joel’s brother Tommy ( Gabriel Luna ), who Joel has been looking for since Episode 1. It’s not the show’s flashiest episode, but it’s an important part of the whole. It’s on HBO Max Sunday at 9 p.m. ET Sunday.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver ” : The entertaining and informative late-night talk show returns for Season 10. It’s won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Talk Series seven times in a row , and there’s no reason to expect it won’t again this year. It will be on HBO Max at 11 p.m. ET Sunday night.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions