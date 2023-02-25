What to watch this weekend February 24, 2023: TV show awards contenders

This weekend sees the return of some high-quality shows – one of which is back from a hiatus that began in 2010 – and the debut of some new ones. And “The Last of Us” is nearing the end of its world-conquering Season 1 run. This Sunday’s episode is one of the season’s best. But our top pick for an awards-contending show to stream this weekend is a sports docuseries that’s entering long-running institution territory, as far as streaming shows go.

The contender to watch this weekend: “Formula 1: Drive to Survive”

The reason why your friends are into Formula One racing returns for its fifth season. The new season comes to Netflix shortly after some imitator series in other sports – “Full Swing” (golf) and “Break Point” (tennis) – but there’s nothing like the original, which gives viewers an all-access look at a season of the Formula One World Championship. It’s full of big personalities and thrilling motorsports action. “Drive to Survive” won the Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Documentary Series in 2022, and will likely contend again this year. It’s also currently up for a PGA Award for Best Sports Program, and it will find out if it wins this weekend.

Other contenders:

The Consultant ”: Amazon Prime Video’s workplace thriller is a darkly comic half-hour drama starring Christoph Waltz . It’s currently a longshot for Emmy recognition according to our odds, but it’s a lot of fun to watch two-time Oscar winner Waltz do his weird, unnerving thing as a mysterious management consultant who takes over a video game company after the CEO is murdered under bizarre circumstances. Nat Wolff and Brittany O’Grady play employees trying to get to the bottom of who he is.

The Reluctant Traveler ”: Eugene Levy is the titular reluctant traveler in this Apple TV+ reality series. The comic actor, who has lived most of his 76 years indoors, is getting out of his comfort zone and going outside into some of the world’s most beautiful locations. It’s a likely contender for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series.

Party Down ”: The bleakly hilarious comedy series about Los Angeles cater waiters returns for Season 3 on Starz, 13 years after Season 2. The show’s original run didn’t get any awards attention, but its cult has grown enough in the past decade-plus that maybe voters will notice it this time. (Probably not, though – a Starz show hasn’t won an Emmy since “Counterpart” won Outstanding Main Title Design in 2018.)

“The Last of Us”: HBO’s likely Outstanding Drama Series nominee continues with yet another devastating hour. This Ellie-centric episode fills in her backstory, and features guest star Storm Reid (“Euphoria”) as Ellie’s ( Bella Ramsey ) best friend Riley. It drops on HBO Max Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

