What to watch this weekend February 3, 2023: Movie awards contenders

Awards season never really ends, which means this year’s Oscar-nominated movies are hitting streaming services now to build anticipation before the big night. Todd Field’s Best Picture nominee “TÁR” arrived on Peacock last week, and you should definitely check it out there if you missed it in theaters. (Here is how to watch “TAR” online.)

But unfortunately, there are no currently nominated films or likely future contenders new to streaming this week. But we’ve rounded up some movies that began streaming in the past week or this weekend that have something of interest to awards-watchers.

The contender to watch this weekend: “Spoiler Alert,” Peacock

This sad but uplifting romantic drama comes to streaming after a low-key theatrical run. It’s based on the memoir “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies” by entertainment journalist and TVLine founder Michael Ausiello. (TVLine and Gold Derby are both owned by Penske Media Corporation.) It tells the story of Ausiello’s 14-year relationship with his husband, Kit Cowan, who died of cancer in 2015. There are a number of award-winning and award-adjacent folks involved in this one. Four-time “The Big Bang Theory” Emmy winner Jim Parsons plays Ausiello, and “Knock at the Cabin” star Ben Aldridge plays Cowan. It’s directed by Michael Showalter, whose previous film “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” won two Academy Awards last year, including Best Actress for Jessica Chastain. Academy Award legend Sally Field plays Cowan’s mother. And Antoni Porowski of the Emmys-dominating reality series “Queer Eye” has a supporting role. It’s now streaming on Peacock.

Other contenders:

“Skinamarink”: This micro-budgeted experimental horror film went unexpectedly viral after it leaked online. The polarizing film festival fave is nearly silent and nearly non-narrative, and the least likely word-of-mouth social media hit of the year. It’s now streaming on Shudder and AMC+, so you can form your own opinion about it, legally.

“Viking Wolf”: OK, so this Norwegian werewolf creature feature is not an awards contender, but Norwegian movies are having a moment on Netflix – action-horror flick “Troll” was a hit late last year, and WWII thriller “Narvik” topped the American Top 10 chart last week, and now “Viking Wolf” comes hot on their heels – so they’re worth keeping an eye on in case something really special comes along.

“30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore”: ESPN’s “30 for 30” sports documentary anthology has a history of awards wins, including two Peabodys, and this installment is the most anticipated since 2020’s Bruce Lee doc “Be Water.” It takes a look back at the Super Bowl-winning 2000 Baltimore Ravens team, which had maybe the most dominant defense in NFL history. They were led by controversial linebacker Ray Lewis, who was charged with murder before the season started (he eventually pleaded guilty to misdemeanor obstruction of justice). It will be on ESPN+ on Sunday night after it premieres on ESPN.

