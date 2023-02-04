What to watch this weekend February 3, 2023: TV shows awards contenders

We’re a long way away from Emmy nominations, but contenders could come out any time of year. So we’ve put together a short list of potential TV show awards contenders that started streaming this week. It includes shows and episodes released in the past week and releasing this weekend. It can help you keep track of what might be nominated so you’re ready when the time comes.

This week’s most promising new release is “Dear Edward,” an Apple TV+ tearjerker featuring Connie Britton. It tops our list of recommendations for what to watch this weekend.

The contender to watch this week: “Dear Edward,” Apple TV+

This drama series has a handful of names attached to it that will be familiar to award watchers. “Friday Night Lights” Emmy winner Jason Katims developed the series, which reunites him with “Friday Night Lights” star Connie Britton, a five-time Emmy nominee herself. And the cast is led by Taylor Schilling, a SAG Award winner for “Orange Is the New Black.” The series is based on a bestselling novel by Ann Napolitano and follows a 12-year-old boy named Edward Adler (newcomer Colin O’Brien) who’s the sole survivor of a plane crash that killed almost 200 people, including his family. As Edward and his aunt Lacey (Schilling) try to process their grief with the help of a support group for people affected by the crash, they become part of a diverse community of people connected by tragedy who help each other carry on. Britton could contend in supporting categories for her poignant performance as Dee Dee, a privileged woman who has to face real life after her husband dies. The first three episodes of the 10-episode season are available on Apple TV+ now.

Other contenders:

“The 1619 Project”: The docuseries based on Nikole Hannah-Jones ’ Pulitzer-winning journalism about the history and legacy of American slavery is an Emmy contender in documentary categories, and could earn producer Oprah Winfrey her 20th competitive Emmy . The first four (of six) episodes are now on Hulu.

Poker Face ”: Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne ’s throwback mystery-of-the-week show has a cavalcade of guest stars in every episode, but of all of them so far, we predict Judith Light has the best chance for an Emmy nomination. The Emmy and Tony winner is charming and menacing in Episode 5 as a ‘70s radical who hasn’t lost her edge even though she’s now in her 70s. “The Time of the Monkey” is streaming on Peacock.

The Last of Us ”: The likely Outstanding Drama Series nominee’s first season continues with Episode 4. Picking up where last week’s talked-about episode left off, Episode 4 is about Joel ( Pedro Pascal ) and Ellie ( Bella Ramsey ) deepening their bond. “Yellowjackets” star and Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey guest stars. It will become available on HBO and HBO Max Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

1923 ”: Taylor Sheridan’s opulent Western drama — just renewed for a Season 2 — will probably pick up some technical Emmy nominations, and could potentially get a Sheridan show’s first acting nods for Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren . It returns to Paramount+ on Sunday after a short hiatus. Episode 5 will find Spencer Dutton ( Brandon Sklenar ) beginning his arduous journey back to Montana from Africa.

The 65th Grammy Awards: This year’s edition of music’s biggest awards show features performances from Harry Styles , Bad Bunny , Mary J. Blige , and more. It airs live 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and streams live and on-demand on Paramount+.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions