What to watch this weekend July 14, 2023: TV awards contenders

The first season of Christopher Miller’s “The Afterparty” put a twist on the ageless murder mystery by having each episode take the form of a unique film genre that corresponded to the personality and perspective of the person being interrogated. The Apple TV+ show (which arguably should have been nominated for Best Music and Lyrics for the original songs in the musical episode), is back for a 10-episode second season that revolves around a murder at a wedding and utilizes several new genres to figure out whodunnit.

Sam Richardson, a two-time Emmy nominee for “Ted Lasso,” returns as Aniq, while Zoë Chao is back as his now-girlfriend Zoe. After the groom, who happens to be Zoe’s new brother-in-law, is murdered on his wedding night, the two begin their own investigation, eventually calling in Tiffany Haddish’s detective from Season 1 to assist. With a cast that includes everyone from Elizabeth Perkins and Zach Woods to Paul Walter Hauser and Jack Whitehall, “The Afterparty” Season 2 is the awards contender to watch this weekend. The first two episodes are streaming on Apple TV+.

Of course, if you prefer your shows stick to a single genre, other awards contenders include:

Full Circle ”: Director Steven Soderbergh has returned to TV with this twisty new limited series written by Ed Solomon . The casting director behind the six-episode drama about a botched kidnapping must have required a previous Emmy nomination to land the gig because the cast features several former nominees and winners, including Timothy Olyphant , Claire Danes , Zazie Beetz, Jharrel Jerome and CCH Pounder . The first two episodes are streaming now on Max

. What We Do in the Shadows ”: At long last, the vampires of Staten Island have returned for yet another season of hilarious hijinks. Although the FX series missed out on scoring its third nomination for Best Comedy Series for Season 4, the characters are undead, so they’ll have plenty of other chances. And if every episode is as funny as the premiere, which finds the gang discovering the wonders of the mall, it has a good chance of returning to the fold next year. The first two episodes are streaming now on Hulu.

The Summer I Turned Pretty ”: And now for something completely different. Amazon’s young adult series about a teen ( Lola Tung ) caught between two brothers ( Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno ) she’s known her whole life is back for Season 2 and ready to remind you that not every show about teens has to have a weird gimmick. Teenagers are plenty of drama as it is! And this show, with its idyllic coastal setting on the shores of Cape Cod, is the perfect summertime escape. Don’t let anyone make you feel bad for devouring it. The first three episodes are streaming now on Prime Video.

