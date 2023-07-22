What to watch this weekend July 21, 2023: TV awards contenders

Few revivals are necessary. “Justified: City Primeval,” the new eight-episode limited series that welcomes back U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Best Drama Actor nominee Timothy Olyphant), is probably not one of them. After all, original recipe “Justified” ended on the highest of high notes. In fact, one might even dare to say it featured one of the best series finales of all time. And yet, there is no denying how great Olyphant is in the role or how much we’ve missed TV’s coolest lawman. So why bother?

The new episodes (two of which are now streaming on Hulu after debuting on FX) are based on yet another Elmore Leonard property, the crime novel “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.” The show finds Raylan transported from Miami, where he moved following the events of the original series, to Detroit, where he encounters a new kind of villain, the wild and violent criminal Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook). The show, which also stars Olyphant’s daughter Vivian as Raylan and Winona’s (Natalie Zea) daughter Willa, fully adapts to its new location as Raylan becomes a fish out of water in the Motor City. But it also raises questions about how much longer Raylan is willing to put his family aside to chase criminals. With much of the original creative team returning to helm the revival, “Justified: City Primeval” is the awards contender to watch this weekend.

But if you’re looking for something new (or new-ish), other awards contenders include:

Minx ”: An HBO Max original that got Zaslaved early, this fizzy series found a new life on Starz for its much anticipated second season. In many ways, the pay cable network, with its history of equal opportunity nudity, is a perfect fit for the 1970s-set comedy, which details a partnership between a determined and idealistic feminist ( Ophelia Lovibond ) and a kind of sleazy but still empathetic publisher of pornography ( Jake Johnson ) as they team up to launch the first erotic magazine for women. The Season 2 premiere, which picks up a year after the magazine’s initial launch, is now streaming on the Starz app.

Praise Petey ”: From former “Saturday Night Live” head writer Anna Drezen , “Praise Petey” is Freeform ’s first original adult animated series. The show, which is executive-produced by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels , follows an It Girl (voiced by Best Comedy Supporting Actress winner Annie Murphy ) whose life has come crashing down, so she moves back home to take over and modernize her late father’s small-town cult. The comedy’s incredible voice cast also includes John Cho , Stephen Root , Christine Baranski , Kiersey Clemons and Amy Hill . The first two episodes air Friday at 10/9c on Freeform and stream Saturday on Hulu.

The Afterparty ”: Paul Walter Hauser, an Emmy nominee for Best Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actor for his work on “Black Bird,” is at the center of this week’s episode of the comedic murder mystery. In the noir-inspired outing, Hauser portrays Travis, Grace’s ( Poppy Liu ) ex who always believed Edgar ( Zach Woods ) was up to no good and sets out to prove it. The episode is now streaming on Apple TV+.

