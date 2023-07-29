What to watch this weekend July 28, 2023: TV awards contenders

Starz might just be the hottest ticket in town this summer. In the wake of “Minx’s” triumphant return last week comes the long-awaited second season of the professional wrestling drama “Heels,” which is quietly one of TV’s best shows.

Starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig as brothers Jack and Ace Spade, the Georgia-set series explores their complicated family dynamic through the fabricated but exciting world of small-town professional wrestling, in which one is considered a face (hero) and one is a heel (villain). Created by “Loki’s” Michael Waldron and with Mike O’Malley as showrunner, the series is bigger and better in Season 2, which premieres Friday at 10/9c, as it digs further into the brothers’ respective traumas and the ongoing feud between the Duffy Wrestling League (DWL) and rival promotion Florida Wrestling Dystopia (FWD), led by O’Malley’s Charlie Gully. With its compelling family drama and a well-placed sense of humor, “Heels” is the awards contender to watch this weekend.

However, if you’re looking for something a little more off the beaten path than wrestling, other awards contenders include:

Good Omens ”: Amazon’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett ’s novel of the same name is back for another go despite the fact the first season exhausted the source material. Michael Sheen and David Tennant return as the angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, respectively, in a romantic story that charges them with figuring out how and why the archangel Gabriel (Emmy winner Jon Hamm ) has lost his memory (and what it means for the battle between heaven and hell). While competing as a limited series, the show scored three Emmy nominations (sci-fi costuming, main title theme music and music composition). It’ll have to compete as a drama moving forward, but given the uncertainty of this year’s cycle in light of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it could have a decent chance of breaking into the above-the-line categories too. All six episodes are now streaming on Prime Video.

Dark Winds ”: This AMC+ drama is a bit of a dark horse, if you will. A Western noir, the show’s second season again follows Lt. Joe Leaphorn ( Zahn McClarnon ) and his former deputy Jim Chee ( Kiowa Gordon ) as they chase down the same dangerous suspect, albeit for different reasons. An under-the-radar drama that marches to the beat of its own drum while putting Indigenous men and women at the forefront, “Dark Winds” is must-see TV. The Season 2 premiere is now streaming on AMC+ and will air linearly Sunday at 9/8c on AMC and Sundance.

How to With John Wilson ”: A 2022 nominee for writing for a non-fiction program, the acclaimed HBO series returns for its third and final season this weekend. A probing and profound exploration of the human condition, “How to With John Wilson” follows the comedian-slash-documentarian as he travels around New York in search of the best ways to do things, like finding a public restroom or watching birds. The first episode airs Friday at 11/10c on HBO and Max.

