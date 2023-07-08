What to watch this weekend July 7, 2023: TV awards contenders

Good sports documentaries are as difficult to pull off as a triple cork. If you don’t know what that means — but especially if you do — take the weekend to watch the new Max documentary “Shaun White: The Last Run.” The four-episode series follows the career of five-time Olympian and three-time gold medalist Shaun White, chronicling his impressive rise to the top of the snowboarding mountain, beginning when he was a fearless youth from Southern California (the series makes great use of the family’s extensive home video collection) and culminating with his final run at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The episodes bounce between the past and present (2021 and 2022, in this case) as White digs into the highs he constantly chased and the cost of what being the best in the world actually meant. Through it all, we see White coming to terms with the fact his body doesn’t rebound like it once did and the knowledge the young snowboarders he once inspired have now surpassed him in the sport he once dominated and helped make popular. The result is a compelling and well-rounded look at greatness and acceptance through the eyes of one of the most accomplished athletes of all time. That’s why “Shaun White: The Last Run” is the awards contender to watch this weekend.

SEE Experts slugfest: Our final 2023 Emmy nominations predictions

If sports don’t do it for you, I’d argue the doc is still worth your time, but other contenders to watch include:

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge ”: The world’s foremost survival expert is back with another season of this offshoot of the Emmy-nominated original series. This time, Bear Grylls is apparently attempting to find out whether being nominated for an Emmy makes one well suited to survive in the wilderness. Winners Tatiana Maslany and Benedict Cumberbatch and nominees Daveed Diggs and Cynthia Erivo join Grylls on wild adventures to find out what they’re made of. Also appearing this season are some other folks you’ve probably never heard of: Bradley Cooper , Troy Kotsur , Rita Ora and Russell Brand . Season 2 premieres Sunday, July 9 at 9/8c on National Geographic

My Adventures with Superman ”: Yes, pop culture is saturated with superheroes, and yes, Superman is arguably the worst offender. But the Man of Steel has never been done quite like this. “The Boys” star Jack Quaid lends his voice to this animated series that takes its cues from anime to tell the story of Clark Kent (Quaid) in all his dorky glory as he and best friend Jimmy Olsen ( Ishmel Sahid ) embark on an internship at The Daily Planet . It’s at the famed outlet that Clark, who is clueless as to his own origin and is still finding his way as a hero, meets the intrepid Lois Lane ( Alice Lee ), a fellow intern. Even if you’ve sworn off superheroes, you won’t want to miss this fresh and comforting take. After airing on Adult Swim, the first two episodes are now streaming on Max.

Secret Invasion ”: Marvel’s latest limited series continues this week with “Betrayed,” an episode that tests alliances, doubles down on Gravik’s ( Kingsley Ben-Adir ) ruthlessness and features the most times someone says “Bob” on television (OK, probably not, we didn’t actually check). The episode is now streaming on Disney+.

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees by July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?