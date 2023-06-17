What to watch this weekend June 16, 2023: Movie awards contenders

What better way to beat the summer heat than with a long, pitch-black comedy from one of Hollywood’s indie superstars? If you, like a lot of people, missed this week’s streaming pick when it was in theaters, now is your chance to rectify that.

The contender to watch this week: “Beau Is Afraid“

The latest from A24 prince Ari Aster (“Hereditary,” “Midsommar”) is too out-there to register with Oscar voters, even though it boasts an impressively literary screenplay and stunning production design. Aster’s three-hour Homeric freakout starring Joaquin Phoenix as a man-child journeying home for his mother’s funeral is the artiest and most divisive of his movies thus far, but it’s well worth the VOD price tag to hitch your own ride on this rambling odyssey. Beware penis monsters and Patti LuPone‘s wrath.

Other contenders:

Chevalier ”: Kelvin Harrison Jr. is going to get an Oscar nomination one of these days. He’s already an Indie Spirit nominee (for “Luce”) and a SAG ensemble nominee (for “The Trial of the Chicago 7”). If “Chevaliar” had generated a bit more attention when it opened in April, Harrison’s swaggering performance as French composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges could have been his meal ticket. Searchlight Pictures seems unlikely to mount a significant campaign for the film, but maybe Harrison’s buzz will see a late-year resurgence.

“Maggie Moore(s)”: John Slattery ‘s second feature behind the camera is a dark comedy in which his “Mad Men” colleague Jon Hamm plays an Arizona police chief investigating the murders of two women with the same name. His supporting cast includes Tina Fey, Mary Holland , and “Ted Lasso” breakout Nick Mohammed . “Maggie Moore(s)” is in theaters and on VOD this weekend.

“ Dunkirk “: Christopher Nolan ‘s latest, the atomic-bomb thriller “ Oppenheimer ,” opens in a little over a month, when it will go head-to-head with Greta Gerwig ‘s “ Barbie .” In the meantime, Nolan’s 2017 Best Picture-nominated World War II epic has been added to Netflix’s library.

“I’m Not There”: Mubi’s June programming includes a tribute to Todd Haynes, and this week brings his kaleidoscopic Bob Dylan opus “I”m Not There,” which earned Cate Blanchett an Oscar nomination for her uncanny take on the folk-rock legend. At a time when pop biopics make bank by borrowing the same few plot beats, revisit this truly original approach to the genre.

