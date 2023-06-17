What to watch this weekend June 16, 2023: TV awards contenders

After four long years away, the Channel 4-turned-Netflix show “Black Mirror” has returned with five new installments, all written or co-written by series creator Charlie Brooker. The anthology about the dangers of technology is no stranger to the Emmys, having thrice snagged the award for Best TV Movie (“San Junipero,” “USS Callister” and “Bandersnatch”), while picking up multiple bids for acting, writing and cinematography along the way. These new episodes set their sights on everything from a thinly veiled version of Netflix to society’s obsession with true crime. They feature many familiar faces, too, including three-time Emmy winner for Best Drama Supporting Actor Aaron Paul, Best Comedy Supporting Actress winner Annie Murphy and Best Drama Guest Actress nominee Kate Mara. After a much-needed break, “Black Mirror” is the awards contender to watch this weekend.

However, if you’re not interested in exploring the ways tech is harmful but also not willing to go off the grid, other contenders to watch include:

Our Planet II ”: Zip from the impending threat of tech to the impending threat of… the destruction of our planet. Not to get all doom and gloom on you, but nature docuseries like this one from Netflix, which focuses on animal migration and is narrated by Emmy winner and renowned naturalist Sir David Attenborough , used to be all about giving viewers an up close and personal view of the natural world. They still do that of course — in striking high definition, no less — but a common theme of recent docs is the way climate change is affecting our planet and the general cost of human involvement in the natural world. “Our Planet II” is a remarkable addition to what has been a string of fascinating nature docs over the last 10 or so years, and it is not to be missed. All episodes are now streaming on Netflix.

Outlander ”: Starz ’s fan-favorite time-traveling historical romance returns for its seventh season on Friday. As the long-running show begins to set up its endgame (it will end with Season 8), Claire ( Caitriona Balfe ) and Jamie ( Sam Heughan ) find themselves on the doorstep of the American Revolutionary War, because those two just cannot stop inserting themselves into the middle of trouble. The season premiere is now streaming on the Starz app but will air linearly at 8/7c.

The Righteous Gemstones ”: HBO ’s comedy slate is a little thinner after the conclusion of “Barry” last month, but thankfully the premium network has this, ahem, gem in its pocket. The Danny McBride satire about a spoiled televangelist family is back with what might be its best season yet as the Gemstones must deal with the return of an exiled family member and rival church families. The first two episodes drop Sunday at 10/9c on HBO and Max.

