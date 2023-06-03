What to watch this weekend June 2, 2023: TV awards contenders

The eligibility window for this year’s Emmys cycle closed May 31. The hanging episode rule has gone the way of Barry Berkman, which means this week’s TV awards contenders to watch are kind of an odd bunch: mostly episodes that aired earlier in the week or currently airing shows whose full seasons won’t be eligible. But you don’t care about that — you just want to know what shows are worth watching.

A nominee in 2022 for Best Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series, the extremely memeable sketch comedy “I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson” returned to Netflix for its highly anticipated third season on May 30, making its six episodes eligible for this year’s awards cycle. The unpredictable series from Robinson and Zach Kanin earned the former the award for Best Short Form Actor in 2022 (the show lost to “Carpool Karaoke: The Series”). There is no telling what you will find when you push play, which is half the fun and the main reason “I Think You Should Leave” is the TV awards contender to watch this weekend.

Other contenders to watch that are slightly more predictable and not quite as unhinged include:

Ted Lasso ”: While the third season of the Apple TV+ hit series tried our patience at times, the two-time winner of the Emmy for Best Comedy Series is hoping to make it three in a row. Does Ted (two-time Best Comedy Actor winner Jason Sudeikis ) stay with AFC Richmond or does he return to the good ol’ US of A to hang out with his kid? You’ll have to watch to find out, but the finale clocks in at a whopping 76 minutes (remember when this show was a half hour?), so if you haven’t watched it yet, you were definitely smart to save it for the weekend.

White House Plumbers ”: HBO ’s Watergate-themed limited series starring Justin Theroux and Woody Harrelson as G. Gordon Liddy and E. Howard Hunt , respectively, completed its five-episode run earlier this week. The limited series categories are wide open now that the premium cable network’s “The White Lotus” had to move to drama for Season 2, which could bode well for this show. All episodes are now streaming on Max

The Other Two ”: This Max original comedy (will it ever not be weird to call this streaming service Max?) is always a treat. In the sixth episode, “Brooke, and We Are Not Joking, Goes to Space,” which dropped a day early on May 31 to meet the deadline, the showbiz satire does, in fact, send Brooke ( Heléne Yorke ) to space, but it also takes aim at The Walt Disney Company and tech billionaires because it is determined not to leave any stone unturned. The episode is now streaming on Max.

