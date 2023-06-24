What to watch this weekend June 23, 2023: Movie awards contenders

This week’s streaming releases bring a heavy hitter in the form of a perennial Oscar contender who has been severely under-recognized over the years. Her new movie is a must-see that’s well worth the premium VOD price.

The contender to watch this week: “You Hurt My Feelings“

Nicole Holofcener should have several Best Original Screenplay nominations by now — for “Walking and Talking” and “Enough Said” in particular. She shared an adapted-screenplay nom with Jeff Whitty for “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” but “You Hurt My Feelings” gives Holofcener another shot at her first solo recognition. It stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a novelist whose mild personal crises balloon when she overhears her husband (Tobias Menzies) saying he dislikes her new book. It’s a wise, funny, humanistic gem, like all of Holofcener’s work, and it features a euphorically good performance from Louis-Dreyfus. Rent it on VOD.

Other contenders:

“Godland”: This Icelandic psychodrama that opened in theaters in February follows an egotistical late-19th-century priest ( Elliott Crosset Hove ) developing a church in a remote community. There, his mind and body turn reckless, threatening nis mission. “Godland” is the latest film from Hlynur Pálmason , whose second feature, “A White, White Day,” was Iceland’s submission for the international film Oscar in 2020. It’s now available on The Criterion Channel and VOD.

“Other People’s Children”: You might think of Virginie Efira as Benedetta, the cunning lesbian nun from Paul Verhoeven ‘s wild movie of the same name. She’s working in a different register in this French dramedy that bowed at the Venice International Film Festival last year. Efira plays a divorced teacher who embarks on a new relationship and bonds with their partner’s 4-year-old daughter. Catch it on VOD.

“ Infinity Pool “: Brandon Cronenberg ‘s outré horror outing isn’t likely to scare up much awards buzz, but it’s still worth checking out. Like a deranged version of “The White Lotus,” it follows a strained couple ( Alexander Skarsgård and Cleopatra Coleman ) vacationing at a seaside compound. When they accidentally kill a local in a car accident, they must endure the country’s dystopian justice methods. Stream “Infinity Pool” on Hulu, where you can revel in Mia Goth ‘s post-“X” hot streak.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions