What to watch this weekend June 23, 2023: TV awards contenders

A year after it burst onto the scene and all but demanded viewers’ attention, FX’s critically acclaimed series “The Bear” is back for seconds. And it’s just in time to remind Emmy voters how delectable the first season was.

Created by Christopher Storer, the show stars former “Shameless” MVP Jeremy Allen White as Carmy Berzatto, an award-winning chef who returns to Chicago to take over his late brother’s (Jon Bernthal) failing sandwich shop and, in the process, confront his past. White has already taken home the Critics’ Choice, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Awards for his performance, which puts him in great position to snag an Emmy nomination for Best Comedy Actor next month even without the timely debut of Season 2. Still, the new episodes certainly don’t hurt.

The new season, of which all 10 episodes are now streaming on Hulu, finds Carmy, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and the others working to open a new restaurant in the same location as the old shop in just a few short months. Despite them being crunched for time, the new episodes feel anything but rushed, as the show takes its time following these unique and lovable characters through well-paced vignettes during the renovation period. It’s not just the building that’s going through a rebirth, and this is why “The Bear” is the awards contender to watch this weekend.

But if you’ve still got room for more after filling up on “The Bear,” other contenders to watch include:

Break Point ”: Netflix ’s docuseries about the next generation of tennis stars returned this week with five new episodes covering the second half of 2022. The new installments chronicle everything from the dramatic events that unfolded between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon to Ajla Tomljanovic ’s match against a retiring Serena Williams at the U.S. Open. While tennis fans know the outcomes of these matches, the docuseries from the producers of “F1: Drive to Survive” is more than worthwhile for the behind-the-scenes look at what happens off the court. All episodes are now streaming on Netflix.

Secret Invasion :” Marvel ’s hopes of returning to the limited series race continue with this new six-episode series starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn , one-time winner of the Emmy for Best Drama Supporting Actor for his work on “Bloodline,” as the Skrull Talos. The show features the former’s return to Earth after years away in order to thwart an invasion by a dangerous group of shape-shifting Skrulls, the extraterrestrial race who first appeared in 2019’s “Captain Marvel.” The first episode is now streaming on Disney+. New episodes are released weekly.

And Just Like That …”: Everyone is back for the second season of this “Sex and the City” sequel series that checks in with Carrie ( Sarah Jessica Parker ), Miranda ( Cynthia Nixon ) and Charlotte ( Kristin Davis ) in their postmenopausal years. In addition to John Corbett ’s return as Carrie’s ex Aidan, Kim Cattrall — the fourth member of the OG cast who famously didn’t appear in Season 1 — has agreed to a cameo as the London-dwelling Samantha. After a less-than-stellar debut in 2021, the comedy is looking to reclaim some of the Emmy glory bestowed upon the original during its run. The first two of 11 episodes are now streaming on Max . Subsequent episodes will drop weekly.

