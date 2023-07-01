What to watch this weekend June 30, 2023: TV awards contenders

Henry Cavill’s swan song as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s high fantasy hit “The Witcher” is upon us. The British actor shocked fans late last year when it was announced he would depart the role of the white-haired witcher, who is a monster hunter-for-hire, after Season 3, which the streaming service is releasing in two parts.

The first five episodes arrived on the platform Thursday and found a frustrated Geralt taking Ciri (Freya Allan), a young princess with immense power who is linked to Geralt through destiny, into hiding to protect her from those who seek to capture her for political and magical gains. While in hiding, Ciri is working with the powerful sorceress Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), with whom Geralt has a, let’s say, complicated history, to learn to harness and control her powers. A 2022 Emmy nominee for stunt coordination, costumes and visual effects, “The Witcher” is the awards contender to watch this weekend.

But if fantasy isn’t really your thing, there are plenty of other genres offering up new episodes this week. Other contenders to watch include:

Warrior ”: Cinemax’s foray into original programming ended a few years ago, which was frustrating and sad for fans of the network’s high-octane action series. Thankfully, this drama series based on the writings of Bruce Lee and starring Andrew Koji as a martial arts prodigy who comes to America to find his sister, was spared an unfortunate and untimely death when it was picked up for a third season to stream on HBO Max . The new episodes of the Emmy nominee for Best Stunt Coordination, which tells the story of warring tongs in late 1800s San Francisco, picks up in the wake of the race riots that affected Chinatown in Season 2. The first three episodes are now streaming on Max.

Hijack ”: Like Fox’s “24” before it, this Apple TV+ thriller plays out in real time. Chronicling the hijacking of a flight en route to London, the seven-episode series is executive-produced by Idris Elba , a four-time Emmy nominee for Best Limited/TV Movie Actor for his role in “Luther.” The Brit stars as a business negotiator who attempts to use his skills to negotiate with the terrorists, while Archie Panjabi , an Emmy winner for her supporting turn on “The Good Wife,” portrays a counterterrorism officer on the ground. The first two episodes are now streaming on Apple TV+.

The Other Two ”: After three funny-because-it’s-true seasons — one on Comedy Central and two on HBO Max/Max — this sharp satire about the entertainment industry is coming to an end. The series finale, which is now streaming, finds siblings Cary ( Drew Tarver ) and Brooke (Heléne Yorke ) make some big decisions that will ultimately determine their future, and possibly their own happiness.

