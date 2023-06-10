What to watch this weekend June 9, 2023: TV awards contenders

If there is a silver lining to being stuck inside because our air quality is dangerous and unhealthy as a result of the Canadian wildfires, it’s that we have more time to watch TV. June is off to a hot start, too, with several awards contenders for next year’s Emmys debuting new seasons this week.

The fourth and, sadly, final season of Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher’s coming-of-age dramedy “Never Have I Ever” hit Netflix on Thursday. With the show’s trademark sense of humor firmly in place, the final episodes — which are expertly narrated once again by tennis icon John McEnroe (Emmy voters should really take notice) — Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and her friends navigate their senior year of high school and all the familiar trappings of trying to make plans for the future while still figuring out who you are and what you want. And, yes, for Devi this also includes finally choosing between the men in her life: former big man on campus Paxton (Darren Barnet) and fellow nerd Ben (Jaren Lewison). With excellent supporting work from Poorna Jagannathan as Devi’s mother, “Never Have I Ever” is the awards contender to watch this weekend.

SEE ‘Never Have I Ever’ final season trailer

But if horny, overachieving Indian-American teens from SoCal aren’t your cup of tea, other contenders include:

Based on a True Story ”: This eight-episode Peacock original series takes a swing at our collective obsession with true crime. The parody from “The Boys’” Craig Rosenberg stars two-time Best Comedy Actress nominee Kaley Cuoco and sleeper candidate for Best Chris Chris Messina as a married California couple struggling to make ends meet on the Westside of Los Angeles when they discover a potential goldmine: Their plumber ( Tom Bateman ) is a bona fide serial killer. Rather than turn him in, the true-crime obsessed couple opt for launching a podcast so he can tell his story. If you wished “Only Murders in the Building” were a bit darker, you’ll want to check this out. All eight episodes are streaming now on Peacock.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia ”: The long-running FX-turned- FXX comedy kicked off its record-setting 16th season Wednesday. While it has historically not been a favorite of Emmy voters (though it does have three nominations for stunt coordination), we’re recommending it because, frankly, the gang’s still got it. The first two episodes are now streaming on Hulu.

Human Resources ”: This animated spin-off of three-time Emmy nominee “Big Mouth” is also back for its final season on Netflix. A workplace comedy following the Hormone Monsters of its parent series, the show features the voices of Nick Kroll , Maya Rudolph (a three-time nominee and two-time winner for her work on “Big Mouth”), Keke Palmer , Aidy Bryant , Randall Park , Brandon Kyle Goodman and David Thewlis . All 10 episodes are now streaming.

