What to watch this weekend March 10, 2023: Movie awards contenders

This weekend is when the contenders either become winners or also-rans. The 2023 Oscars air on Sunday (the telecast is technically on our TV show awards contenders list). That’s the big story in cinema right now, so this weekend is light on new releases and especially light on new releases that could become awards contenders in the future. But this weekend does have your best chance yet to watch one of this year’s Best Picture nominees.

The contender to watch this weekend: “Women Talking”

“Women Talking” has been available on-demand for a couple of weeks, but at the moment it’s easier to watch than ever before. The Best Picture nominee is streaming free on Prime Video for a very limited time – until Sunday at midnight ET/9 p.m. PT. The film tells the story of a group of women in an ultraconservative religious sect deciding whether to stay or plot their escape from the community’s abusive men. The emotionally intense drama from writer-director Sarah Polley is the favorite to win Best Adapted Screenplay.

Other contenders:

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish ”: You may have already seen this Best Animated Feature nominee in the theater – it was the second-highest-grossing animated movie of 2022 – but it’s now on Peacock, so you can watch it again. It’s the first movie in the “Shrek” franchise since 2011, and stars Antonio Banderas as the voice of the titular swashbuckling feline.

“Luther: The Fallen Sun”: This Netflix-exclusive British crime thriller is a continuation of the series “Luther.” Four-time Emmy nominee Idris Elba returns to the role of John Luther for one last go of it. The now-disgraced former DCI breaks out of prison to hunt down a serial killer who delights in tormenting him. Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis also star.

“Chang Can Dunk”: This direct-to-Disney+ coming-of-age sports drama tells the story of a 16-year-old Asian American boy named Chang (Bloom Li ) who is determined to dunk a basketball. It doesn’t seem like the kind of movie to get awards attention, but the Outstanding Television Movie Emmy has gotten so unpredictable that it could sneak in there. If “Chip & Dale: Rescue Rangers” won last year, “Chang Can Dunk” could maybe score a nomination this year.

